dentsu Selects MiQ Sigma to Help Power Next Gen Media Operations

MiQ and dentsu have announced a strategic partnership that positions MiQ as dentsu's official Intelligence Partner, marking a fundamental shift in how global brands connect with consumers. Dentsu will be the first holding company to integrate MiQ Sigma – the company’s unified AI-powered programmatic advertising technology – at the strategic centre of the media practice, enhancing planning and Next Gen performance for clients navigating the new "Algorithmic Era" of marketing.

“Algorithms now shape how billions of people discover content, products, and brands – becoming the new gatekeepers of attention and influence more than ever before,” said Clive Record, global president, partnerships and solutions, dentsu. “The Algorithmic Era signifies a fundamental change in the consumer journey, moving away from the traditional funnel towards individualized, non-linear paths. This shift requires a new set of Next Gen tools for brands to effectively navigate the evolving landscape - and MiQ is helping dentsu solve this."

As a dentsu Next Gen Media solution, MiQ Sigma will help to fuel the intelligence that dentsu and its clients require to successfully compete in the Algorithmic Era - from watching, to browsing, to buying. It seamlessly integrates 300+ diverse data feeds spanning 700 trillion consumer signals, media, and buying platforms into a single platform to decode how algorithms shape consumer journeys while providing the tools to enhance brand performance across disparate systems.

Leveraging the capabilities of MiQ Sigma, the two companies are collaborating on an innovative way to understand brand impact with the testing of a new Large Media Model (LMM) proof of concept. By combining watching, browsing and buying data from MiQ Sigma, the model analyses the real-world impact of big-screen advertising on consumer behaviour online. Specifically, it has the capacity to pinpoint crucial moments of change in consumer influence and purchase behaviour.

This strategic approach to the algorithmic future transforms how brands navigate the digital landscape, delivering three key competitive advantages:

Speed: AI accelerates the time to insight, enabling brands to respond in near real-time.

Discovery: Machine learning helps uncover unexpected factors that influence consumer behaviour.

Discovery: Machine learning helps uncover unexpected factors that influence consumer behaviour. Growth: The model provides a clearer understanding of how media drives brand outcomes—helping marketers plan for growth with greater precision.

"What makes this partnership truly groundbreaking is the synergy between dentsu's strategic vision paired with MiQ's unmatched technological capabilities," said James Miesner, global commercial strategy director, MiQ. "We're not just building tools together either; we're creating a new intelligence framework that will redefine how brands succeed in a world increasingly mediated by algorithms. This collaboration represents both companies' shared commitment to transforming marketing from a reactive discipline to a predictive science that drives measurable business impact across the entire customer journey."

Mutual dentsu and MiQ clients will further benefit from MiQ Sigma’s innovative trading agent, which will be utilised across all their managed campaigns. MiQ’s Sigma Trading Agent combines the power of AI with rich trader knowledge, making insights smarter and campaign management simpler. The trading agent is built using three of the world’s best Large Language Models: OpenAI, Gemini and Claude, and trained on 15 years of MiQ’s programmatic trading history. Unlike some other AI agents, MiQ’s Sigma can not only recommend solutions to problems, it can actually perform the necessary actions in seconds.

The partnership is already yielding early results, with live experiments underway across global markets. These initiatives are designed to test the model’s scalability and effectiveness in diverse, real-world conditions—and to lay the groundwork for the next generation of media strategy.

To learn more, visit here.

