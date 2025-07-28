Lynk & Co Transforms Casual Drive Into Family-Friendly Party to Celebrate 01 Model

Automotive brand Lynk & Co has launched a bold new campaign to promote its new 01 model. The campaign transforms a casual drive into a family-friendly party, breaking away from empty road cliches and embracing Lynk & Co’s signature personality: bold, fun and built for the next generation of drivers.

The work, ‘Wonder. Full.’, is a celebration of the upgraded version of the first European car launched by the brand, the new 01, and was devised by creative agency WE ARE Pi.

Spotlighting the joyful features of the upgraded car, the campaign will run for two years in European markets including the Netherlands, France, Germany, Sweden, Spain, Belgium, and Italy.

The 60-second hero film follows a family with two young children and their nodding dog as they drive the new Lynk & Co 01 through a city. Celebrating the family that turns the volume up and transforms a drive into a party, instead of feeling the need to tone themselves down, the ad communicates the fact that the new Lynk & Co 01 is loaded with joy, as it is packed with new features, many of them based directly on consumer feedback.

We see the family enjoying some of these features, such as the 360-degree cameras, panoramic sunroof and amazing sound system, making the 01 the perfect co-pilot for their adventure. Other features included in the Core version of the new 01 include ambient lighting, keyless entry, voice control and a selfie camera, which would typically come with a heftier price tag. The spot ends on the tagline “The new 01. Wonder. Full.”

The film, which is set to a dance track specially composed by music company BirdBrain, was directed by Sam de Jong. Media planning and buying was handled by Dentsu.

Mathieu Spencer, chief marketing officer at Lynk & Co International, commented, “The new 01 is a car packed with features and packed with joy. This campaign captures that with humour and humanity. It’s a celebration of all the little moments that make driving feel enjoyable. We wanted something that felt relatable and real, with just the right amount of fun, and this spot brings that to life beautifully.”

​Patrick Garvey, WE ARE Pi’s managing director, said, “The auto industry is shifting so fast that the old playbook is useless, so our Lynk & Co 01 launch ditches empty‑road clichés for a burst of rule‑breaking personality that mirrors the brand’s disruptive roots, fully‑loaded features, and community vibe. It’s a clear signal that Lynk & Co is built for what’s next, not what’s always been.”

​Rick Chant, executive creative director at WE ARE PI, added, “Based on the idea that the music is still the same, only the guest list has changed ‘Wonder. Full for those who have swapped Ibiza for Ikea and demand a vehicle that’s as fully loaded as they used to be.”

