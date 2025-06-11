senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Trends and Insight in association withSynapse Virtual Production
Group745

dentsu Report Shows UK Consumer Sentiment Improves

11/06/2025
46
Share
Green shoots of optimism emerge amongst Brits in response to easing trade tensions and cut in interest rates

Image credit: Şahin Sezer Dinçer via Unsplash

After months of record-low consumer confidence, new data from dentsu’s upcoming ‘Consumer Navigator Report’ suggests a potential turning point for the UK economy. Signs of recovery are emerging, offering renewed hope for consumers and brands alike.

According to the new report from the global marketing group, at the end of May confidence in the UK economy had notably improved, with 28% of consumers now describing it as in good or excellent shape, up from less than 20% just three months ago. This shift marks a significant rebound from the “Awful April” period, when 80% of Brits viewed the economy negatively.

Gen z leads the optimism charge, with over half (51%) now saying the economy is performing well — up from just 35% in the previous quarter. Boomers are the most pessimistic: 58% expect things to get worse, with 18% choosing “significantly worse”.

A key factor behind this shift may be the recently announced US-UK trade agreement, which eases tariffs on British exports like cars, steel, and agricultural goods - offering a welcome signal of stability and growth to consumers and businesses alike.

This cautious optimism is also reflected in planned big-ticket spending. In the next three months, holidays top the list, with 30% of consumers - across all generations - planning major travel-related purchases, particularly Boomers (36%), Gen X (29%), and Millennials (28%). Household repairs and upgrades follow at 18%, especially among Millennials (22%) and Boomers (18%), suggesting continued investment in the home. Gen z stands out for prioritising premium exercise and wellness memberships (22%), reflecting wellness-driven values and trend sensitivity.

Private medical expenses are also a focus for younger consumers, with 14% of both gen z and millennials planning such spending, while older generations show less interest - possibly due to NHS reliance or existing coverage. Meanwhile, 13% of gen z are planning for significant life events like weddings or milestone birthdays, highlighting a generational emphasis on experiences.

While 58% of consumers now believe the economy will remain stable or improve over the next six–12 months, financial pressures persist. Nearly half of the population (47%) still report struggling to afford many of their expenses, a figure unchanged from earlier this year.

Annette Male, CEO UK&I at dentsu, commented, “We’re seeing early signs of a shift in consumer sentiment. While challenges remain, there’s a cautious return of optimism—especially among younger generations.

“Although a small change, marketers will be encouraged to see consumers feeling more confident about the future with an appetite to increase their spending, but brands should remain sensitive to the financial pressures their customers continue to face."

The new Consumer Navigator Report will be published later this month and will provide brands with the insights they need to navigate this evolving landscape and connect meaningfully with consumers, particularly in the retail space.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Dentsu UK
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Dentsu UK
Prices Nailed Two
B&Q
24/03/2025
Prices Nailed One
B&Q
24/03/2025
Pre-load Initiative
Co-op
24/01/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1