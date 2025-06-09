senckađ
DDB Aotearoa and SMEG Invite Shoppers to "Stop Staring, Start Collecting"

09/06/2025
New World is offering SMEG kitchen products as part of its collectibles program

DDB Aotearoa and New World have unveiled their brand-new campaign to celebrate the annual collectables rewards programme, 'stop staring, start collecting’. This year, New World will be offering six pieces from the globally adored kitchen brand, SMEG.

In keeping with previous years, New World customers will be able to fill their boots (or their books) with stickers when they spend $20 in store or online, with each sticker edging them towards a SMEG product.

SMEG products are seen as highly covetable around the world -- so DDB Aotearoa wanted to bring to life consumers' fascination with the show-stopping products. To do this, they honed in on the message ‘stop staring, start collecting’.

A TVC and a series of stills will be splashed across social, outdoor, and broadcast, highlighting exactly what you may be missing while the SMEG range captivates your attention, such as agreeing to run a full marathon.

“We wanted to show our customers that this gorgeous SMEG range could be theirs – the only thing they need to do is their weekly grocery shopping,” Sarah Austin, New World’s retail marketing manager, said.

“Customers can now level up their kitchen and enjoy their cooking even more than they already do -- so much so that their cookware might send them into a trance.”

DDB Aotearoa creative director Courtney Dow said the creative team ramped up the
“Desirable” factor in their cross-platform campaign.

“SMEG looks as good as it cooks, and once you’ve seen it, you won’t be able to concentrate on anything else,” Courtney said.

“We’ve amplified the preoccupation with this beautiful kitchenware in a fun, humorous way, by showing what you can miss when you’re daydreaming about SMEG.”

The SMEG Kitchenware range will be available for collection from June 9th to August 31st.

Customers will have the chance to collect a utensil rest, a utensil holder, a pair of cocottes, a large baker, a medium baker, and a cast iron braiser (Clubcard exclusive) in a cream colourway.

v2.25.1