DDB Puts The Spotlight on Drip For Macca's Hot Honey Sauce

Global food trend phenomenon, Hot Honey Sauce, has arrived on the Macca’s menu. For a limited time only, fans can enjoy the wonderfully drippy Hot Honey McSpicy, Hot Honey McCrispy and Hot Honey Sauce for Chicken McNuggets, whilst also getting their hands on a super limited edition Culture Kings x McDonald's Hot Honey t-shirt.



Drawing on the modern cultural meaning of ‘drip’ – which refers to stylish clothing – while also playing on its literal connection to the gooey Hot Honey sauce, Macca’s has partnered with the hottest Australian streetwear brand Culture Kings, to create a Hot Honey range inspired tee. Fans can buy the tees at Culture Kings Melbourne and online from Wednesday March 19th until they sell out, at which point the only way to get the custom drip is by ordering Hot Honey via the MyMacca’s app.

It kicked off on Monday 17 March, when the collab was announced to fans along with a teaser to build hype, with Macca’s and Culture Kings dripping out their Instagram feeds, in the Hozier Lane store in Melbourne, and digital out-of-home placements.

The fully integrated campaign now hits screens, billboards, social feeds and more from today. With a sneaker drop-style launch event on Saturday 22 March at Culture Kings’ flagship store in Hozier Lane, fans can customise their t-shirt to make their drip even more one-of-a-kind.

Amanda Nakad, marketing director of menu and brand for McDonald’s Australia, said: “You asked. We listened. Macca's has seen more and more demand for chicken and we are always looking for ways to grow our range, so we can continue offering our customers even more choice when it comes to chicken.

“Macca’s runs have never been sweeter and we know when a new range drops, you and your crew are on your way. Our new Hot Honey range is a little sweet and a little sticky but will have you willing to risk it all, so our advice is - embrace the drip.”

Jack Nunn, creative partner at DDB Sydney, said: “We borrowed from sneaker drop culture in how the campaign shows up and feels. It’s exciting and really fresh. Plus, I’m pretty keen to see Grimace rock one of the tees, I reckon he could pull it off.”

The Hot Honey range will be available in restaurant and on the MyMacca’s app for a limited time only. The Culture Kings x McDonald’s Hot Honey tee is available to purchase online here while stocks last

