Daughter Wins Marketing Awards Gold

It's Awards season, and while the Daughter team are not at Cannes, they have been bringing home some meaningful local and national recognition for work that truly mattered to the team.

First off was their first Marketing Awards Gold for Calgary Foundation's Quality of Life Report: "Holding it, together".

Daughter also took home a bronze for its Blue Sky City branding for Calgary, and a merit at the show for its Vibrant Communities Calgary report on social disorder in the transit system.

A Comm Arts gold for integrated branding followed hot on the heels for Blue Sky City, then Daughter had a great night at the Ad Rodeo Association Anvil awards, taking home 13 golds and six silvers for a diverse range of clients including the Calgary Zoo, Calgary Wild FC, Alpine Club of Canada, Blue Sky City (Calgary Economic Development), Calgary Foundation, the Kenrick Hotel, and the Canadian Down Syndrome Society.

What the Daughter team love most is that they were awarded for a range of disciplines from brand identity, to design, to website and campaign website, while also scooping the Anvil for Good for The Friendship, and a silver award for their fearless client - Calgary Foundation.

Maybe Cannes next year?