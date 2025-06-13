senckađ
work

Balzac's Coffee - Canada's Cup

Balzac's Coffee
13/06/2025
34
Credits
Add my Credit
In our first public-facing work for Balzac’s Coffee, we developed an LTO and a gift tied to Canadiana.

The coffee chain’s Canada’s Cup Iced Maple Latte is served in a custom-engraved, Ontario-made recycled aluminum keepsake cup, complete with a Canadian-made softwood stir stick.

The hero spot highlights the latte’s ingredients, including water from the “superior side” of Lake Superior, Canadian whipped cream, Ontario maple syrup and Vancouver Island sea salt.

Balzac’s Coffee is owned by District Ventures Capital, the venture-capital fund of Canadian investor andDragons’ Den personality Arlene Dickinson.

“It’s our way of celebrating the Canadian summer, with sustainability and style in hand,” Dickinson, adding that the campaign is about connection with local communities, employees and ingredients.

“I think we could all do a good job, or maybe a better job, of amplifying how Canadian we are as producers and manufacturers and retailers of Canadian goods.”

The drink launched June 9 in 15 Ontario cafes and is supported by a geo-targeted digital media campaign, with PR and social media. 


About
