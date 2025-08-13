Zoe Bell Burnay Joins The emPOWER Breakfast to Support Wellbeing and Connection

Zoe Bell Burnay has joined The emPOWER Breakfast community in her capacity as a psychotherapeutic counsellor. Zoe brings with her not only a wealth of professional experience but also a deeply compassionate ethos that aligns beautifully with The emPOWER Breakfast's mission to support, emPOWER, and uplift.

Zoe’s journey is as inspiring as it is impactful. Before training as a counsellor, she built an impressive career as a TV producer and head of TV at some of the most renowned advertising agencies in the UK, including Mother and Saatchi & Saatchi. Her ability to tell powerful stories, manage high-pressure environments, and navigate the complexities of the creative industries has deeply informed her therapeutic work today, with her deep understanding of the daily pressures experienced by any working individual who may also be juggling trauma.

As a qualified psychotherapeutic counsellor, Zoe now works with individuals navigating anxiety, overwhelm, and emotional struggles many of whom may be reaching out for support for the first time. Her practice is rooted in kindness, and she offers a warm, non-judgemental space for people to feel truly heard.

Zoe’s pluralistic approach means she tailors each therapeutic journey using person-centred, psychodynamic, and cognitive behavioural therapies. This flexibility allows her to meet clients exactly where they are and support them at a pace that feels right for them.

“For the parts of you that haven’t had a voice…. yet.”

Zoe Bell Burnay

Whether working in her private practice or with organisations such as Norfolk and Waveney Mind and St Martins Housing Trust, Zoe’s commitment to emotional well-being and social impact shines through.

Zoe’s unique blend of industry insight and emotional depth brings a powerful new dimension to The emPOWER Breakfast's network. She understands the pressures many in our community face, from burnout to identity shifts, juggling caregiving to navigating transitions, because she’s lived them too.

If you’re curious about therapy, new to the idea of counselling, or looking for a space to be truly heard, Zoe offers a no-pressure initial chat. Just a chance to explore whether the time and the connection feels right.

To learn more contact athene@theempowerbreakfast.co.uk.