Dairylea Returns to TV with a Little Bit of Imagination

BMB launches brand's return to television for the first time in three years

On Monday 4th April 2016, Dairylea will return to television for the first time in three years with an exciting new advertising campaign which offers adults a glimpse into a child’s world of play. Highlighting how the dairylicious cheese snack ‘Feeds the Fun’ of children’s playtime, the campaign has been inspired by the imaginative way children play and provides an insight into their world.

The advert, which features yummy Dairylea Dunkers and Triangles, opens with an epic film scene with two knights on horseback travelling across a wild landscape. They abruptly come to a stop so they can, somewhat unexpectedly, indulge in a delicious Dairylea snack. Satisfied, they continue on their mission to slay some ferocious dragons.  Suddenly, the scene changes, and instead of two knights on horseback we now see two nine year old boys on bikes. At this point, the viewer realises the boys are playing make-believe and the knights were their vivid imaginations at work.

Philip Warfield, Senior Brand Manager, Dairylea said: “Dairylea has long been part of the nation’s childhood, so with this campaign we really wanted to celebrate the carefree spirit of childhood and imaginative play. The advert brings this to life as we go on a journey with two boys in their own imaginary world, embarking on an adventure fit for a knight! Something we think all parents can relate to.”

Created by advertising agency BMB, the campaign has been designed to drive awareness of the snacking cheese category during the key Back to School period in a highly relevant way. Airing for four weeks from 4th April, the advert forms part of a £1.2 million marketing investment which will also feature in-store, digital and social media support.

