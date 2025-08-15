McCanners of New York: Alec Reda

Q> Why did you decide to pursue a career in Advertising?

Alec> In undergrad, I majored in both English and philosophy, and when I discovered advertising, I saw how copywriting perfectly blended the two. It allowed me to apply formal logic to uncover truths and connect them to compelling creative ideas. Before working in this industry, I was an English teacher first in Italy, then in Brooklyn. I loved talking about ideas but didn’t necessarily like teaching, which made me take the next step. I can still attest that no client call is scarier than a group of high schoolers who have absolutely no interest in talking about James Joyce.





Q> Outside of work, do you have any personal interests or hobbies that you're particularly passionate about? Has this hobby/passion influenced your work in advertising at all?

Alec>Outside of advertising I play in bands. I grew up playing in hardcore punk bands in NJ but have definitely mellowed out over the years. I was also a massive skateboarder and discovered how to film and edit through cutting together skate videos of my friends and I when we were younger.





Q> Can you share a project or campaign you've worked on that you're particularly proud of?

Alec> We developed the global campaign for instax’s new WIDE Evo camera. With the camera, you can apply all sorts of filters and effects to your photos to channel your inspiration. With this in mind, we were able to showcase an artsy type who gets inspired by Monet’s Water Lilies in a museum. We then follow him as he uses the effects within the camera to recreate the painting in unexpected ways while on a stroll throughout his city.





Q> What advice would you give to someone aspiring to pursue a career in advertising, especially at an agency like McCann?

Alec> Always shoot for the most creatively ambitious idea. Sometimes it’ll get watered down, so set the bar high at the outset. When working at an agency as large as McCann, you’re able to work across so many different clients. Through this, you’ll learn quickly how to shift tone, and understand the creative sensibilities across many different industries and businesses.





Q> What is your favourite area in NYC and why?

Alec> I love Cobble Hill. It’s beautiful and has so many amazing restaurants and cafes while being a stone’s throw away from the Brooklyn Promenade. I also met my fiancé while she was living there, so I might be a little biased on that front.





Q> If you could recommend one hidden gem in NYC that not many people know about, what would it be?

Alec> There are some great DIY and underground music venues in Ridgewood and Bushwick. Trans Pecos and Purgatory are two of the best. I’ve seen so many incredible artists at those spots that went on to blow up and play massive shows.

