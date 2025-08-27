Cuddly and VML Take on Teen Stink

To celebrate its odour-fighting superpowers, Cuddly teamed up with VML to create a launch campaign that targets one of the most infamous culprits of stubborn smells: teenagers.

Meet Cuddly Refresh Rinse -- the ultimate game-changer for tackling odours in even the smelliest laundry.

Set as a humorous product demo, it captures every parent’s struggle with sweaty activewear and lingering odours on their kids’ clothes. In a satisfying twist, Cuddly’s Refresh Fabric Rinse doesn’t just eliminate the stink, it rinses the teenager right out of them -- with love, of course.

Ashleigh Wright, marketing director at Colgate-Palmolive, said, “Cuddly Fabric Conditioners have been a fabric care staple for years, delivering amazing softness and freshness for Aussie households. With Cuddly Refresh Rinse, we’re introducing an entirely new product, an odour-removing fabric rinse (not a fabric conditioner!), that removes stubborn odours that cling onto clothing like activewear. This campaign highlights its incredible power in a way that will resonate with every parent who’s battled the smell of a stinky sports jersey.”

Jack Delmonte, creative director at VML, added, “Teenagers are nature’s finest source of odour. So when the team at Colgate-Palmolive designed a rinse powerful enough to take that on, the casting brief wrote itself. We’ve all seen the common ‘mode of actions’ in the category before, but we had lots of fun bringing the science into the real world with this one."

Thomas Tearle, CEO of VML ANZ, commented, “Our partnership with Colgate-Palmolive highlights the power of combining creative storytelling with ideas that deliver meaningful impact, both in the minds of consumers and in driving bottom-line growth.

"We’re doing more than just selling a product; we’re sharing a story that connects with Australian families.”