Costa Coffee Celebrates the Heart in Everyday Moments

​Costa Coffee announces the launch of Made With Heart, a new global brand platform and the company’s most significant marketing campaign in recent years. The initiative repositions Costa Coffee’s messaging to highlight the emotional and ritualistic role coffee plays in daily life.



Developed by WPP Open X led by VML UK, Made With Heart encourages consumers to embrace everyday moments with greater intention, underscoring the role of coffee as more than just a beverage - it’s a ritual shared, a pause taken, a moment of connection.

“As market leaders, we know that coffee is more than just a drink - it’s a deeply ingrained part of people’s everyday lives” said Cecile Angrand, global chief marketing officer at Costa Coffee. “It’s the comforting start to a busy day, the pause between meetings, the moment of connection between friends or colleagues. At Costa Coffee, we believe these moments matter, and they deserve coffee that’s crafted with genuine care, quality, and passion. Made With Heart reflects our commitment to putting people and purpose at the centre of everything we do - from how we craft our drinks to the experience we create for every customer, every day.”

Costa Coffee will launch its latest UK campaign on Friday 16th May 2025, fronted by two hero films directed by Tony Barry (Knucklehead). The creative centres on emotionally resonant, everyday moments: one film follows a student heading to university, while the other captures a couple with conflicting work shifts. Both stories demonstrate the simple, yet meaningful, ritual of sharing a Costa Coffee. Reinforcing the brand's powerful role in everyday life.

Aimed at a broad demographic, the campaign will be supported by a fully integrated media plan from WPP Open X led by EssenceMediacom, spanning TV, BVOD, radio, YouTube and social media. The objective is to build brand affinity and deepen emotional engagement by showcasing Costa Coffee as a comforting presence in daily life. The campaign will also be amplified across additional channels, including PR, with social activity led by AnalogFolk and CRM managed by M&C Saatchi, ensuring a unified and impactful message across all consumer touchpoints.

Made With Heart also represents a strategic shift in Costa Coffee’s global brand communication - moving from product-led marketing to building emotional connections with consumers. The global toolkit launches first in the UK, with other markets to follow later.



“With Made With Heart, we set out to capture the emotional richness of everyday coffee moments. It’s not about the product alone - it’s about how that coffee fits into real people’s lives, their routines, their relationships.” Added Simon Lloyd, deputy chief creative officer, EMEA at VML “We wanted to tell stories that feel authentic, intimate, and recognisable. The campaign reflects Costa Coffee’s shift toward a more human, emotionally connected brand narrative, and we’re proud to have helped bring that vision to life.”



Find out more about VML UK here.

See more work from Costa Coffee here.