“There’s a Story in Everything”: How Content Creatures Is Elevating Corporate Storytelling with Strategic Soul

When Cailie Dimmock co-founded Content Creatures in 2014, the idea of applying broadcast-level storytelling craft to corporate briefs was still far from the norm.

But alongside partner Brett Davey, Cailie saw untapped creative potential in the B2B world and a hunger for content that connected on a more human, emotionally resonant level.

Ten years on, the studio has grown into a strategic storytelling partner for brands navigating an ever-evolving media landscape. She shares how Content Creatures has adapted to smarter clients, emerging tech, and shifting economic terrain, all while staying true to its values of creativity, clarity, and care.





LBB> In 2014, you launched Content Creatures with a clear mission: to bring broadcast-level storytelling to the corporate world. What gap were you seeing at the time?

Cailie> Back in 2014 when we launched, my business partner, Brett , and I felt that B2B companies were starting to invest more in digital content, but creative expectations for corporate briefs were still surprisingly low. Many agencies were chasing seemingly ‘exciting’ commercial campaigns and thought corporate work was a little dull. We felt that was a missed opportunity. Businesses had important stories to tell about their people, their values, their vision. However much of the content felt flat or overly functional.



We wanted to bring the same kind of creativity and excitement people felt for broadcast and advertising into the corporate world.



Coming from a background in branding and broadcast, I had an eye for visual storytelling and a lot of experience in delivering complex design systems across multi-platforms. Brett came from an editorial and narrative background, with decades in TV, giving him a deep understanding of audience engagement, editorial strategy and narrative structure. Content Creatures was the result of these two worlds coming together to offer broadcast-quality storytelling, elevated through brand-led design thinking, tailored specifically for corporate audiences.



Together, we’ve always believed that there’s a story in everything, it’s just about finding it and bringing it to life in a way that’s genuinely engaging. Content Creatures was born from a desire to create work that’s not just seen but felt and understood. Our vision was simple: to create strategically led, beautifully designed stories for screens of all shapes and sizes.







LBB> How has your approach evolved as B2B brands have become more content-savvy?



Cailie> Our approach has evolved significantly since 2014. Back then, it was enough to bring high production values and creativity to corporate content. Clients are more fluent in content strategy now, and that’s exciting. It means the conversations we’re having are deeper and more collaborative.



Audiences are also harder to impress, and internal teams are often producing content themselves. The bar has risen and so have expectations for the budgets available.

We're no longer just crafting great content, we’re helping clients think more strategically about what stories they’re telling and why. We challenge briefs, interrogate assumptions and work closely with senior teams to uncover what truly sets a brand apart.



At our core, our belief in the power of storytelling hasn’t changed, we still see this as the most effective way to connect with people. But today, we go deeper. We help brands unearth their most distinctive truths: the reason they exist, the value they offer, and the belief that drives everything they do. Then we use strategic insight, creative excellence and sector-specific knowledge to shape those truths into stories that resonate, differentiate, and drive action.



In short, we’ve gone from being a creative content agency to a strategic storytelling partner, and that evolution is embedded in The BetterStory Method.







LBB> AI is becoming an increasingly powerful tool in animation and content creation. As a studio leader and creative, how do you decide when to embrace emerging tech and when to push back in favour of human craft?



Cailie> We’re curious by nature, so we’re always exploring how new tools, including AI, can enhance the creative process.



AI is cropping up in conversations daily whether that is direct with clients or flooding our social feeds. For us though, it is about how we use it to make the output better, potentially quicker and more cost effective for our clients. It is not about how we replace what we do with tech.



Our process whether using AI or not in the workflow is the same; starting with uncovering why a story needs to be told, to defining the messaging, planning where and when it will be seen then on to design exploration and finally into production. AI as a tool supports various tasks within this process, removing some of the longer more time-consuming jobs but it never replaces the strategic thinking or creativity that our team has in abundance.



Of course, one thing it does do is unlock creative opportunities that in the past would have otherwise been out of reach to certain clients due to budget restrictions.

What hasn’t changed is our belief in human storytelling. Tools can support us, but there are nuances in storytelling, emotional beats, humour, cultural context that still rely on human sensitivity and lived experience.



In short, AI can’t replace genuine insight or creativity. We’ll never let it do the thinking for us, but we do use it to free up time and bring more energy to what matters most: strategic storytelling.







LBB> Running a small creative business through the past decade means contending with everything from Brexit to the pandemic to today’s economic instability. How do you keep your team motivated and your vision clear when the ground is constantly shifting?



Cailie> Our values. When things are uncertain, it’s your values that keep things on course. We’ve worked hard to create a culture that’s open, thoughtful and genuinely supportive. That’s meant being transparent with our team during tough times, celebrating the wins (big and small), and making sure creativity never becomes transactional.



We are a small owner-led hands-on business. We are all in one studio together and we share and catch up regularly. Our team are also very industry savvy, they see the last few years have been full of ups and downs, but I believe honesty goes a long way. We encourage open lines of communication; we invest heavily in creative exploration and training and hope everyone is here because they want to be.







LBB> You’ve built a studio that prizes storytelling, creativity and being human, values that can be hard to preserve in a fast-paced content landscape. What advice would you give to other creative leaders who want to grow sustainably without losing their soul?



Cailie> Protect your people and protect your purpose. It’s easy to chase growth at any cost, but true sustainability comes from staying grounded in what you’re about. For us, that means giving creativity the time and care it deserves, even when deadlines are tight. It means being selective, building relationships with decent people and brands, and leading with empathy.

Also, don’t be afraid to be open as a founder or creative leader around what you don’t know. Authenticity builds trust. And trust is what turns clients into long-term partnerships and teams into supportive collaborators.



Finally, remember that success looks different for everyone. Growth isn’t always about headcount or turnover it’s also about impact, integrity and of course enjoying what you do – otherwise what’s the point to all this.

