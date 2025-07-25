Meet the Creatures: Thomas Jackson

Q> What do you do, and where are you based?

Thomas> I’m based in Surrey and work as a creative assistant at Content Creatures.

My role is really varied, which is something I love. One day I might be supporting on design work for clients—either working within their brand guidelines or helping to develop new creative assets. On other days, I’m involved in animation, setting up artwork or creating motion design elements for different projects.

I also get stuck into video editing, whether that’s cutting together footage from client shoots or events or producing new reels for our own internal marketing.

The mix of work keeps things interesting and gives me the chance to keep learning and building my skills across different areas of the studio.





Q> What recent campaigns might we know you from, and what was your input on these campaigns?

Thomas> Internally, we’ve been exploring interactive animation, and one of our recent projects was created for Earth Day. It had a playful collage style and featured fun interactive elements that encouraged people to take small positive actions, like picking up litter or planting a tree.

It was a standout moment for me, as it was the first time I took the lead on both the concept and the visual style. I also used it as a chance to get hands-on with Rive, a new tool we’ve been experimenting with, which allowed me to learn through doing and bring something fresh to the team.

​Explore the Interactive Earth Day Animation here.​





Q> How did you first get into the industry, and how did you realise what you wanted to do?

Thomas> I’ve always been a big film fan and knew from early on that I wanted to do something creative. That interest led me to study film, media, and graphic design at A-level, and later film and television at the University of Bristol.

After graduating, I wasn’t completely sure which direction to take, but I found myself drawn to animation. I began teaching myself After Effects by following tutorials on YouTube and experimenting in my spare time. That self-initiated learning gave me enough motion graphics experience to start building a portfolio, which eventually helped me secure an internship at Content Creatures.





Q> What do people (clients, agencies etc) come to you for specifically?

Thomas> Clients come to Content Creatures for our ability to bring clarity, creativity, and strategic thinking to every brief, no matter the format. They come to us for thoughtful storytelling, distinctive visuals, and content that feels both considered and creatively bold.

They keep coming back because we make the process feel easy. We’re collaborative, curious, and always focused on finding the best way to bring an idea to life, whether that’s through motion design, live action, or interactive animation. Our team might be small, but we bring a wide skill set and a genuine pride in everything we produce.





Q> What is your dream project?

Thomas> I’m a big fan of animated TV comedies, so getting the chance to work on something funny, like an Adult Swim-style show, would be amazing. I’ve also always loved superheroes and comic book movies, so an animated Superman series or film would be another dream project. Something with a strong narrative, sharp visuals, and a bit of action, that’s right up my street.

And to throw in something totally different, I’m a huge music fan, so creating a music video or concert visuals for one of my favourite bands would be incredible.





Q> Outside of the day job, what fuels your creativity?

Thomas> I’m really inspired by film and music, so staying up to date with new releases (and discovering old classics) helps keep my ideas feeling fresh. I also play quite a few video games in my spare time, which can be surprisingly creative. Whether it’s designing a custom character or building something weird and wonderful in Minecraft, it gives me another outlet to explore ideas and express myself in a different way.





Q> Who are your creative heroes, and why?

Thomas> With my roots in studying film my main inspirations would be directors. My favourite director being Wong Kar-Wai who creates a great atmosphere in all his films with a really distinct colour palette and great soundtrack, everything about his work feels so natural and lifelike whilst still evoking a dream-like quality.





Q> What genre of animation would you star in?

Thomas> If they could find a way to retroactively add me in as an occasionally reoccurring side character in the early seasons of the Simpsons that would be great. I wouldn’t want to be the centre of attention, but I think I could maybe add a funny line every ten episodes or so.

