Meet the Creatures: Grace Evetts

Q> What do you do, and where are you based?

Grace> I’m based just outside London, in leafy Surrey near Surbiton, and I work as the design director at Content Creatures.

Day-to-day, I get stuck in pretty early in the process, digging into client briefs, brand guidelines, and any supporting material like charts, reports or diagrams. From there, I put together style and motion reference boards that help shape the creative direction, both for pitching ideas to clients and guiding our production team.

I’m responsible for the overall look and feel of what we create, whether that’s storyboarding a film, designing templates for reports, shaping the visuals of a print campaign, or refining a bit of UI. I also get hands-on with animation, especially when we’re working with character-led content.

It’s a mix of creative direction and rolling up my sleeves to make things happen, which I really enjoy.





Q> What recent campaigns might we know you from, and what was your input on these campaigns?

Grace> One of the more recent projects I worked on was with The PDA Society. We created an animated film around the idea of “you don’t see how I feel,” which explored the internal experience of someone with Pathological Demand Avoidance. I was involved in designing a lot of the visuals and also worked on the animation in After Effects. The campaign went on to raise nearly £40,000, over four times the amount generated by their previous year’s appeal.

As part of the project, we also gave their brand a big refresh, which rolled out into a new website and even a merch line. It’s been amazing to see how much the campaign has boosted their visibility and helped get their message out there.





Q> How did you first get into the industry, and how did you realise what you wanted to do?

Grace> I first got into digital art when I was about 13, it just clicked for me. I knew I wanted to study something creative but also practical, and architecture didn’t really feel like the right fit. What I loved about digital design was the mix of technical skills, learning the software and tools, combined with the more instinctive side of developing a good eye for design and storytelling.

I ended up studying at UCA Farnham, and luckily things moved quite quickly after that. I picked up some freelance work and then landed a full-time role not long after graduating. It all kind of confirmed that I was heading in the right direction.





Q> What do people (clients, agencies etc) come to you for specifically?

Grace> People usually come to us at Content Creatures when they need something that’s not just beautifully designed but also rooted in real insight and strategy.

I often get handed complex design challenges, whether it’s a: dense report, a technical process or a brand message buried in data. For me, the starting point is always the story: What needs to be said? Who’s it for? And how do we make it resonate?

From there, it’s about using design to bring that narrative to life, visually structuring information so it feels clear, compelling and easy to navigate. It’s not about decoration; it’s about communication. Every layout, graphic or motion element plays a role in guiding the audience and reinforcing the core message.

Good design supports good storytelling, and when the two work together, that’s when content really connects.

We’re all about finding the story within the detail, getting to the heart of what the message needs to do.





Q> What is your dream project?

Grace> Honestly, I’d love to work on a project that connects people with nature; something that brings the outdoors inside or highlights wildlife in a creative way. I think there's so much potential to tell stories that make people feel more connected to the world around them.

I'm also really into the idea of collaborating on music videos. I love how visuals can amplify the mood of a song, and I think there's a lot of room to experiment with different styles and concepts.

And, of course, I'd be thrilled to work on a project that involves designing an exhibition space or interior. Adding animations or interactive elements to a space can really transform it and create an immersive experience for visitors.





Q> Outside of the day job, what fuels your creativity?

Grace> Life drawing sessions are a favourite; they can be almost meditative. They push me to observe the human form closely, enhancing my attention to detail and helping me translate real-world observations into creative designs.

Short films are also a big inspiration. Their brevity forces storytellers to be inventive, often leading to bold, unconventional narratives that challenge my thinking and inspire me to experiment in my own work.

I enjoy chatting with people about their creative hobbies, whether it’s quilting, crochet, or something else. These conversations open up new ways of thinking about art and design, and I always walk away with fresh ideas.

Paddleboarding is another go-to. Being on the water is incredibly calming and clears my mind, which is perfect for letting new ideas flow. It's a fun way to reset and come back to work feeling refreshed.

All of these activities help me stay curious and keep my creative muscles active. A little window into a new aspect of art to feed my design eye.





Q> Who are your creative heroes, and why?

Grace> There are so many creative people I look up to - especially those with a really distinctive style. I love Jon Klassen’s work; his children’s books have such a strong graphic quality and this quiet, clever sense of humour that really sets them apart. I’m also drawn to fabric designers like Liberty’s; there’s something timeless and beautiful about their patterns. And in film, I’ve always been inspired by Wes Anderson. His attention to detail, colour, and composition is just on another level.





Q> What genre of animation would you star in?

Grace> If I had to pick a genre of animation to star in, I’d probably go for something peaceful and whimsical like a Studio Ghibli film. Wandering through a sun-dappled forest, having quiet conversations with charming characters, or just enjoying the rhythm of everyday life.

It’s that kind of gentle, reflective storytelling that really appeals to me, where the animation isn’t just flashy but invites you to pause and feel something deeply.

Plus, I think being in a world like that would let me explore a lot of subtle emotions (curiosity, wonder, quiet joy) that don’t always get the spotlight in faster-paced or more action-driven genres.

