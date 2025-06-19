CommBank Is Looking For "Innovation, Creativity" From Its Agencies: Jo Boundy

Jo Boundy, CMO of Commonwealth Bank, is looking for “innovation, creativity, and examining emerging trends” from the agencies that the team works with.

“We have a number of agencies that we've worked for for a long time, and these are all part of the blend of how we work with agencies. We also have some incredible talent internally that partners with our agency support,” she told LBB at a media event on Thursday.

Despite current economic conditions causing concern for those in the industry, Jo said “there's lots of positives” to look forward to at the moment.

“One of the most amazing things about this industry is it is changing so rapidly. But at the heart of it, it's all about the customer. We get to live in this world of rapid change, and our world gets to move at that rapid speed and design incredible new experiences for the customers we serve. What a fun industry to be in.”

With the business’ tagline of being the bank for all Australians, Jo said the team “have the objective of making sure that we're there to help Australians where we can across very diverse audience bases.”

“There's a lot that we're doing in the space to simplify, to make things easier for our customers, to provide support for our customers. Our marketing extends a real customer focus, but also a commercial focus to help the business from a growth perspective. At the end of the day, it's about being there to meet our organisation's purpose of building a brighter future for all Australians.”

Jo sat down with LBB and Tom Rischbieth, chief revenue officer at Football Australia, at Commbank Stadium as the extension of Commonwealth Bank’s partnership with the sporting body. Over the next six years, the bank will become Football Australia’s major sponsor at all levels.

In addition to the existing sponsorship of the Matildas, the ParaMatildas, and the Pararoos, CommBank will become the naming rights partner of the Socceroos, and the Emerging Matildas and Emerging Socceroos Championships.

The extended partnership commences from September 1st.



“We've got a collective bargaining agreement that pays the Socceroos and the Matildas in the same way, so to actually have the same naming rights partner across both teams for the long term fits with the ethos that we have around one team, one goal,” Tom said.

“All of these players, whether they're from the under 17s national teams up to the seniors, they're all representing Australia on the world stage. To be able to have a consistent major partner, naming conventions, and branding while knowing that we've got this significant backing from Australia's best company is incredible for us to have over the next six years.”

For Jo, when CommBank is looking at strategic partnerships, “it's all about how we can make the biggest difference.”

“What we're really proud of is what we've done together from women's and diversity inclusion, particularly with the Pararoos, ParaMatildas and the Matildas. Our brand purpose is to be the bank for all Australians, and now we have that opportunity with the partnership with the Socceroos as well. By going full vertical across everything with Football Australia, we can be for all ages, any gender, any ability and any location across the country.

“If we can continue to inspire and grow this game, if we can continue to make a difference and help make the future a little brighter for Australians, that's our ultimate goal.”

For Tom, this is a “strategic business partnership” with long term hopes that “CommBank make Football Australia better as an organisation.”

“We learn from them every time we work with some of Australia's best marketers, some of Australia's best financial experts, and some of the best technology and data analysts. We've already worked with all of them to help our business and our players and our staff over the four years we've already had together.”