Remembering Grey Thailand CCO Sompat Trisadikun

The international creative community is in mourning following the news that Sompat Trisadikun, the chief creative officer of Grey Thailand, died unexpectedly on August 9th.



Sompat is celebrated as one of Asia’s most awarded and respected creative leaders, with a career that spanned more than two decades – the last two years of which he spent at Grey Thailand.



Remembering Sompat, Grey’s global CEO Laura Maness says, “The biggest smile, the biggest heart, the biggest talent – Sompat inspired us all with his fearless creativity, unwavering kindness, and boundless generosity. It’s difficult to convey the loss this represents for our company, our industry, and everyone lucky enough to know him. His impact will live on forever.”



His smile is what left the biggest impression on Grey’s global chief creative officer, Gabriel Schmitt too: “It was always there. When things were great and when they were not, as if reminding us that everything would be okay. It’s incredible to me that for someone who has shepherded so many famous pieces of work, what people seem to remember Sompat by is his smile. I miss it so much.”



Sompat’s work garnered over 800 regional and international awards, including prestigious accolades from Cannes Lions, The One Show, D&AD, Clio, London International Awards, and Andy Awards. Most recently, the agency’s campaign ‘Sad Kama-Chan’ for Bar B Q Plaza picked up three Lions – the highest number Thailand has ever secured in one year – as well as a Grand Prix at ADFEST 2025.



In an interview with adobo Magazine, Sompat reflected on what it takes for Asian creativity to flourish globally: “Understanding – whether it’s about insight, behaviour, or local nuance – is never one-size-fits-all. What resonates with Asian audiences can be very different from what connects in the West… We must bridge the gap – help global audiences truly understand the Asian way of thinking.”



Sompat’s influence also extended beyond the awards stage, having been included on Adweek's Creative 100 list, and under his leadership, in 2022 the agency was named Thailand Creative Agency of the Year by Campaign Asia.



All across the world, advertising leaders have been sharing their tributes to the late creative:



Liz Taylor, global chief creative officer at Ogilvy, who had the opportunity to work alongside Sompat on multiple occasions says, “Sompat was all light. I remember when I joined Leo Burnett as Global CCO, he was among the very first to not just welcome me but to make me feel welcome. And that’s a feeling he imparted everywhere he went. He’s the kind of person who puts the magic into what we do. Sompat was a friend first, no matter what agency or network you were in. His remarkably storied career made him not just a titan of Thai advertising, but someone who put APAC creativity on the map at large, and made our industry better at a global level.”



Former BBDO Bangkok creative chairman, Suthisak Sucharittanonta says, “Sompat – ‘Kae’ to all who loved him – was more than a legend of Thai creativity; he was a generous spirit who lit up every room. Though we were rivals in advertising for years, outside the arena we shared laughter, friendship, and moments I shall treasure for life. His passing leaves a deep void in our hearts and in the industry.



“From the acclaimed Clima bike lock campaign for Leo Burnett Thailand, which swept Cannes, D&AD and The One Show in 2007, to his 2025 Cannes Gold Lion for Grey Thailand’s Bar B Q Plaza ‘Sad Kama-Chan’, his talent never waned. His passion and ingenuity will be remembered always.”



In an Instagram post, Leo Burnett Worldwide’s Mark Tutssel shared: “One of the true greats. A world-class creative talent. A wonderful, generous, kind human being and beloved friend. Rest in peace Sompat. You were pure sunshine in people’s lives. My love, thoughts and prayers are with you and your family”



And on Facebook, IPG’s Susan Credle said: “Sompat was a kind human who radiated joy. I will miss him.”



It is clear that Sompat touched many lives – those he met and those he influenced through his brilliant work. His fierce creative spirit and warmth will be deeply missed.



