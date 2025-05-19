Colenso BBDO Goes To War With Outside World in Latest for Delivereasy

Colenso has created a series of radio ads for Delivereasy that spotlight the terrible things to be found outside – including, but not limited to, sunburn, your ex-girlfriend, street condoms, Andrew Tate, and outdoor Shakespeare theatre – to sell the benefits of the food delivery business.

“We really wanted to paint a chaotic picture in people’s minds and remind them that outside sucks,” creatives Andrew Hathaway and Kelly France told LBB.

"The beauty of food delivery is you can get all your favourite takeaways without leaving the house. And that got us thinking… outside is a pretty lousy place right now. So why don’t we just go to war with it?"

The pair had a specific set of criteria for the scenarios that made it to the final edit, with every one needing to be “vivid, oddly specific, and straight-up weird.”

“Radio was a great medium to do that, because listeners are usually out and about, facing the annoyances of the outside world. We rubbed that in,” laughed Andrew and Kelly.

Narrowing down the list of hazards that the world past the front door presents turned into a bigger task than expected.

"It started out as a morbid brain spew of outdoor atrocities in a Google Doc,” they said.

“Then we spent ages trying to beat them. It became a process of refining and going after scenarios with a nice cadence and rhythm when read out. Loads didn’t make the cut because we wanted to keep them as tight, chaotic 30s."

While the ads have fun with the ridiculous, they capture a more serious point about the category as well.

"Delivereasy is the NZ-owned version of Uber Eats. Unlike their competition, all the profits stay in the country, instead of going offshore to a tech mega company. Getting food from them just feels better. So we wrote them the tagline of ‘Leave a Better Taste in your Mouth.’"

The spots conclude with an audio signature – an attention-grabbing sound born from the philosophy of not overthinking things too much.

"We thought about what a distinctive sound mnemonic could be for them. Then we stopped thinking and hopped in the booth and started making noises with our mouths. It’s been an important part of the brand for the last two years."