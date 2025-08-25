Popcorn Brand Celebrates Snacking By The Handful

Cobs, Australia’s number one popcorn brand in the snacking category, has partnered with Bastion, Australasia’s largest independent agency, to launch a bold new brand campaign. It’s the first body of work the Cobs and Bastion teams have developed since Bastion was appointed following a competitive pitch process earlier this year.

Bastion’s creative challenge was to create a distinctive, emotionally resonant positioning that would set Cobs apart, across the entire snacking category. Bastion uncovered a powerful human truth: people eat popcorn differently. The handful-by-handful, can’t-stop-yourself way of eating is messy, moreish and inherently joyful. Popcorn is light, playful and never weighs you down, turning even the dullest moments into fun ones.

This became the foundation for a new brand positioning: Enjoy the lighter side of life with Cobs. The proposition blends functional benefits, such as a lighter and fluffy texture, with emotional ones, such as lightening the mood and making moments more joyful.

The creative platform, 'Cobs ... Live a Little Lighter', brings this strategy to life showcasing how Cobs popcorn transforms everyday situations with its unique mix of lightness and joy. Across TV, BVOD, Online and via its website, the campaign captures charming, relatable moments, all elevated by the presence of Cobs popcorn.

General manager advertising at Bastion, Susan Bird, said, “Cobs needed more than just an ad campaign. They needed a distinctive brand world that could compete with the big players and carve out a clear and ownable place in people’s minds. We’re excited to see the campaign support the growth of this fantastic brand”.

“We have created a platform that perfectly captures what makes Cobs unique,” said Paul Paxton-White, head of marketing at Kinrise Snackfoods and innovation at Cobs.

“Bastion understood our ambition for the Cobs brand and they’ve delivered creative that’s joyful, distinctive and true to who we are.”

With 'Cobs … Live a Little Lighter', Bastion has created a platform for Cobs that can flex across channels, connect emotionally with Australian consumers and inspire long-term brand growth.

