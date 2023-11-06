senckađ
Chris Fowles Latest Commercial ‘Reconnect’ for Volvo Highlights the Exclusion Experienced by Deaf People

06/11/2023
The Mill London's Philip Hambi and Dan Hills worked on the colour for the commercial

Chris Fowles brings his grounded and human storytelling to the latest Volvo ‘Reconnect’ commercial which aims to highlight the exclusion experienced by deaf people and how the role of technology can play in opening up experiences in unexpected ways. Driver aids like Pilot Assist can offer both safety, and in some circumstances empowering experiences that have the potential to bring families and friends closer together. 

Chris had this to say, “The story felt like such a unique twist on a classic dynamic, the silent parent-child drive home. It really got me thinking about all the small daily moments, and how different they can be for a deaf person. Technologies that often feel like a gimmick, can mean so much to people in unexpected ways. The film started as a small product film and gradually grew into this quite beautiful narrative.

The biggest challenge was working in two languages at once. Jokes and wordplay are so specific to the language, and finding something that worked both in BSL and our English subtitles took a lot of development. Michelle (sign language consultant) and both our cast were amazing in prep bouncing ideas around and rehearsing different lines. 

We were very lucky with the late-summer sun - giving the film a beautiful reflective quality. It was important to everyone that it felt natural and real. 

It has been incredible to see the positive reaction from the deaf community. I’m immensely proud of the film.”

