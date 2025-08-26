senckađ
Chevrolet Transforms Backseat Boredom Into Onix Obsession

26/08/2025
Chevrolet is highlighting the popularity of its Onix model in a new campaign created with WMcCann and Balma Films

Chevrolet has shined a light on the popularity of its Onix model with a new campaign created with WMcCann and Balma Films.

With the tagline 'The New Chevrolet Onix. Discover the OnixPresence', portrays two children playing a game of counting how many Onix cars they can spot on the streets, while sitting in the back seat of their mother’s car.

The campaign also unfolds through point-of-sale activations and a social media strategy featuring a squad of influencers.

“Working with real-life siblings already brings a unique chemistry that can’t be staged. Adding to that, a crew led by women across all key roles transformed the set into a space of strength and authenticity — and that truth is what comes through on screen,” said Ju Belfer, director.

LBB’s Global Sponsor
