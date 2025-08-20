senckađ
Balma Launches Special Projects Area with Gold and Silver Lions

20/08/2025
The launch strengthens the company’s strategic positioning in the market, aiming to serve as a creative partner for agencies and brands seeking projects that deliver both high production value and cultural impact

BALMA FILMS has announced the launch of its new Special Projects division, debuting with two Lions at the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity — including a Gold in Entertainment for Sports (Film, Audio & Series) and a Silver in Diversity & Inclusion. The new division will focus on productions that combine creativity, innovation, and cultural relevance, bringing together unique formats and unconventional narratives.

According to BALMA’s founder and executive director, Thiago Balma, the Special Projects division will create space for “ideas that go beyond the obvious, blending bold creativity with a thoughtful curation of talent, strong management, a sense of responsibility, and meaningful partnerships.”

One of the first works in the new portfolio is the documentary 'Gavião Kyikatejê', which won two Lions at Cannes 2025. Co-created and directed by Luiz Whately, the film follows the inspiring story of the first Indigenous football team in Brazil, highlighting their cultural heritage and social impact. It was broadcast nationally and helped the team secure sponsorships through an impactful PR campaign, launched on February 7th — National Day of Indigenous Peoples’ Struggle.

Projects currently in development include an eight-episode documentary series about Indigenous peoples entitled Gavião, now in the fundraising stage, to be co-produced with Boiler Entertainment.

Also slated for release in 2026 is a short film created and directed by Chica Andrade about the historical figure Xica Manicongo, believed to be the first recorded transgender person in Brazilian history.

