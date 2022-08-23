Champs Sports Reminds Consumers They Have Everything Needed to 'Win Better'

In 2022, the modern athlete doesn’t just win, they win better. Being a winner isn’t something that the rules of sport determine; it’s how YOU decide to win in your own special way.

As the home of the modern athlete, Champs Sports is reminding consumers they have everything needed to Win Better as they head back to school. Whether its performance gear for sport, training gear for sweat, the latest apparel for off duty looks or the supplements needed for recovery, Champs Sports has a complete suite of products to help everyone Win Better this back to school season.

The campaign comes to life in a series of :30, :15 and :06 spots, which go live on digital and social channels this week. Each spot tells the story of how sport and lifestyle converge in the life of a modern athlete, and shows how people can Win Better in sport, and in life. To help tell this story, we cast real athletes, including Myles Jones, professional lacrosse player and Hanna and Haley Cavinder, college basketball players. For background, Haley and Hanna have signed a long-term NIL partnership with Champs Sports, first working with the retailer for their holiday campaign in 2021. The Win Better campaign is truly omni channel, and is supported by social, digital display, in-store and website imagery and messaging as well.





Says David Kolbusz, Orchard chief creative officer: “We’re unbelievably excited to partner with Champs Sports on the launch of their Win Better platform. The brand sits at the intersection of sports and style and we wanted to find a unique way to communicate this to our audience. It felt like talking about victory in the context of every customer’s idiosyncrasies felt like a fresh and interesting take. Winning better is not about more decisive wins. It’s about winning with grace or style or humour or elan. It’s about winning in your own inimitable way, on your terms.”

Guy Harkless, senior vice president and general manager of Champs Sports and Eastbay adds: “At Champs Sports, we are constantly looking for ways to help the modern athlete ‘win better,’ both on the court and off” said Guy Harkless, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Champs Sports and Eastbay. "The back-to-school season is that time of year when young athletes are recharged and ready to tackle their goals. We look forward to continuing supporting them in achieving those goals and doing so in style."