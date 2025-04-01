Poretti Welcomes Drinkers to Its Ancestral Home in Surreal Spot

“‘Welcome to the Lake’ is an invitation,” says Pablo creative director, David Shirley – “An invitation to ditch your usual and embrace the unexpected. After all, when did settling for the norm ever lead anywhere interesting? Angelo Poretti knew that way back in 1877, using unorthodox brewing techniques to make his signature beer. We’d like to offer beer drinkers the chance to do the same. Leave the expected behind, like Angelo did, and join us at the lake.”

To that end, the new brand platform has taken on a very filmic, black and white look, and some surreal storytelling in the ancestral home of Poretti – the northern lakes of Italy.

Directed by Jeff Low and produced by Biscuit, the ‘Welcome to the Lake’ film forms the foundation of the new brand campaign, which follows a unique group of friends – created and crafted by the folk at Untold – who set out on an attitude-packed boat trip across the lake. All set to the unconventional 1972 Italian hit, Prisencolinensinainciusol by Adriano Celentano.

The surreal tales of this new brand world don’t end there though: a doubles tennis match played by a string quartet, swinging violins rather than rackets; a garden party where all the guests are classical statues, sipping Poretti and chatting away; a goldfish being taken for a walk along the shoreline. It’s a world that will continue to grow over the coming years, offering beer drinkers the chance to ditch normal and embrace life at the lake.

Says Sam Johnson, head of marketing – Carlsberg, Poretti & Somersby, “The world of beer market has devolved into a sea of sameness. This is our chance to inject something new. To honour Angelo Poretti’s adventurous attitude with a brand platform that refuses to settle for the usual. The new platform will help us accelerate Poretti to become a powerhouse in the world beer market. With its exceptional taste, genuine authenticity, and the strong backing and focus from Carlsberg Britvic, Poretti has all the ingredients it needs to be a huge success.”

Says Dan Watts, Pablo ECD, “My experience with foxes and beer revolves around the recycling bin being knocked over every Wednesday evening, so to see one playing the harmonica in the beautiful world of Poretti has been a surreal joy. We look forward to seeing what delights the Lake will bring next.”

Backed by a £5m media investment, the new brand platform will roll out across TV, cinema, OOH, social, at your local pub or store, and wherever else surrealism is sold.

