American Standard Knows Things Get Better for 150th Anniversary

31/07/2025
6
Share
Hanson Dodge campaign salutes the customers and pros who inspire the brand to evolve and innovate the space we call home with 'Some things never change. And some things keep getting better and better'

American Standard, designers of award-winning tubs, sinks, toilets and faucets, is celebrating its 150th anniversary. And to mark the occasion, earlier this year, American Standard fielded its '150th Down Payment Contest.' Ten people earned $15,000 each to help with the payment of a new home. All they had to do was share their story of how having a warm, inspiring and inviting home of their own would change their life and the lives of those they love. Response to this promotion idea surpassed expectations, with the number of submissions doubling its goals.

American Standard is keeping this anniversary celebration alive with the launch of a new sustaining campaign that salutes the people who have used their products and trusted the brand enough to invite it into their homes. The campaign is titled 'Some Things Never Change.' As copy says, “Some things never change. And some things keep getting better and better.”

The tagline is 'Life. Love. Home.'

“This anniversary would not be possible without the homeowners, pros and customers who, since 1875, have inspired us to evolve and innovate the space that we call home,” said Bridget Battistone, VP brand marketing at American Standard Americas. “These same products, in turn, inspire people – both those who live with them and those who install them – to feel more connected and more comfortable. Which inspires us all over again. And as the cycle continues, we can’t wait to see where we go next together.”

The multimedia campaign includes TV/video (in both :30 and :15 lengths), digital display, social and audio and debuts in August. It will run through the end of the celebratory year.

v2.25.1