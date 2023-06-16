Cannes Contenders: Non-Network Creativity from the EMEA Region





Farah Dib, co-founder and creative director at Twenty Agency: "87% of girls think women are being judged on their looks, rather than their achievements. This is perpetuated by the way women are stereotypically typecast in media and advertising, and 64% agree it is important for women leaders not to be judged by their appearance. It's time we took some responsibility for that. Look Beyond Beauty is the first stepping stone towards challenging these attitudes in the beauty industry.





“I think most women can recognise themselves in the absurdity of questions thrown our way time and time again – whether we’re asked to smile more, or pre-emptively think about what outfit we wear to increase our chances of being taken seriously in business meetings. It has been incredibly eye opening to speak to women and unearth their uniform experience of objectification and lack of empowerment. It has been equally rewarding to work with a legacy brand like Nilens Jord that is willing to tackle these difficult questions head-on. I’m immensely proud of the whole team at Twenty, Nilens Jord and our production partner Holy Ravioli for making this work and the contribution it makes to a debate about female empowerment, possible.”









