Ex-Ogilvy CEO Andrew ‘Billy’ Baxter Named Boomtown Chair

Boomtown, the media industry collective representing the 9.9 million people living in regional Australia, has appointed Andrew “Billy” Baxter, as its new chairman.

Billy is one of the nation’s most trusted marketing and communications advisors, with an extensive media and advertising career leading agencies responsible for some of Australia’s most visible brand campaigns, including ‘Rhonda and Ketut’ for AAMI and ‘Share a Coke’ for Coca-Cola.

Billy has worked with many of Australia’s largest companies, brands and government bodies, including as the CEO of two of the country’s biggest communications agencies, Publicis and Ogilvy.

He currently holds several board and advisory roles, including, but not limited to, chair of Australian Pork, deputy chair at Foresters Financial and Sydney Symphony Orchestra, a non-executive director at OzHarvest and adjunct professor of marketing at the University of Sydney.

Billy is an active voice on the evolving landscape of marketing through his writing and speaking engagements. His industry recognition includes being named on LinkedIn's Top 40 Australian influencers and being the recipient of the Australian Marketing Institute's Sir Charles McGrath Award for exceptional marketing achievements.

Commenting on his appointment, Billy said, “Regional Australia is home to 36% of our population, people who earn and spend close to the same as those in our major cities, yet media investment lags by around half in those markets. Through my other roles, I have seen first-hand in the last 12 months how many of these regional cities are thriving - whether that be Newcastle, Geelong, Toowoomba, Canberra, Bendigo, Wollongong, the Gold Coast, or Albury Wodonga.

“It’s exciting to join the Boomtown team and help them on their journey to levelling out that media spend by highlighting the power of regional advertising.”

The Boomtown collective said, “We are delighted to announce Andrew ‘Billy’ Baxter as Boomtown’s new chairman."

“Andrew is one of the nation’s most experienced media executives. He is incredibly well-versed in the national advertising landscape and is renowned for his strategic thinking, creativity and commitment to effective and standout brand campaigns.

“He has long been a passionate advocate for regional Australia and regional media and maintains a deep understanding of the power of regional marketing through some of his current board and advisory roles.

“Andrew is also forward thinking and business minded. He is well-placed to lead the Boomtown collective into the future, particularly as we navigate the impact of ever-evolving technology and AI on the market and is dedicated to equipping marketers with the tools to make buying and trading campaigns in Boomtown easier than ever. His thought leadership and expertise in marketing technology will be critical in shaping Boomtown’s next phase.”

Billy is the second-ever Boomtown chairman. Inaugural chairman Brian Gallagher held the position from the collective’s inception until June 2025.

Billy's appointment is effective immediately.

