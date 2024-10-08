Canadian Tire and Publicis Toronto Celebrate Weekly Sales with Heartfelt Campaign

As consumers increasingly prioritise saving money, it comes as a surprise that many Canadians are unaware that Canadian Tire has over 1000 new sale items every week. Publicis Toronto's 'Letting Go' campaign aims to fill this knowledge gap by showcasing the quality, variety, and affordability of Canadian Tire's products, ensuring that customers recognize and seize the exceptional deals available.

'Letting Go' embodies Canadian Tire's unwavering dedication to providing top-tier products at discounted prices. Through a harmonious blend of humour and authenticity, the campaign endeavours to establish Canadian Tire as the go-to destination for outstanding deals across a broad range of categories, where great quality aligns with unbeatable value.

Set against the soulful backdrop of 'If You Leave Me Now' by Chicago in the English version and the heartfelt, ‘Avant de me dire Adieu’ by Les Classels in the French one, the campaign creative spot captures the heartfelt reactions of Canadian Tire employees as they bid farewell to their beloved products due to customer demand for the remarkable deals available.

“At Canadian Tire, we’ve always been known as a year-round destination for great deals,” said Ellen Bishop, associate vice president, strategic marketing, Canadian Tire. “This campaign is a reminder that Canadians don’t need to wait for a special savings event to get great value as we have over a thousand new products on sale every week. It’s a competitive differentiator and an extension of our Brand Purpose, We Are Here to Make Life in Canada Better.”

Vini Dalvi, chief creative officer at Publicis, emphasised, “With so many brands talking to Canadians about sales, deals and discounts, we knew we needed to do something that would stand out. We love how this campaign is so much more than a functional push at sales; instead showcasing the breadth, quality and incredible prices you can get at Canadian Tire in a story you can’t help but smile at.”