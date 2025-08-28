BNZ and Colenso BBDO Reveal How to ‘Hack’ Mortgage With Offset Accounts

By looking beyond ‘set and forget’, New Zealanders can unlock opportunities to pay less interest, get ahead faster, and free themselves from debt sooner. Kiwis have long focused on chasing low fixed home loan rates, but there’s a smarter way forward.

BNZ’s TotalMoney home loan enables you to do just that. TotalMoney allows you to use savings and other pots of money (even your parents’ accounts) to offset the interest you pay.

“It’s designed to let customers hack their interest rate and take control,” said Amy Phillips, BNZ general manager marketing and design.

“It’s smart, flexible, and easy to use. It gives people more control of their home loan which can make a big difference in the current economic environment.”

“The challenge was clear,” added Hadleigh Sinclair, group creative director at Colenso BBDO.

“We needed to show how even small pots of money, when connected, add up to something powerful. Realising so many customers were already doing this and effectively paying 0% interest on a portion of their home loan as a result was a mic-drop moment. It was a secret worth sharing.”

The campaign dramatises this with a bold creative device: threads connecting accounts for bills, budgets, a pet fund, even a parent’s retirement savings -- all drawing back to the home loan. The metaphor resolves in a single promise: bring down your effective home loan interest rate.

The integrated campaign launched August 24th across TV, OOH, social, digital, owned and internal channels.

