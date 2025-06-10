BingX and Chelsea FC Launch 'Trained on Greatness' Platform via AKQA

To celebrate BingX’s continued partnership with Chelsea FC and the launch of the clubs 2025/26 Training Kit, the crypto exchange and Web3 AI company has unveiled Trained on Greatness -- a dynamic new creative platform where champions share values of precision, performance, and relentless discipline.

Positioning BingX as a future-focused innovator, the creative platform reinforces its role as Chelsea FC’s Official Men’s Training Kit Partner. At its core, Trained on Greatness draws a powerful parallel between the discipline of elite sport and the precision of AI-powered trading, demonstrating how greatness is not just achieved, but trained.

Developed by AKQA Australia, the platform campaign issues a rallying cry to fans around the world with the tagline “Get In” -- an open invitation to step off the sidelines and into the fast-paced world of crypto. It brings the BingX-Chelsea FC partnership to life with a bold new visual identity and compelling storytelling.

Central to the launch is the season 25/26 Chelsea FC training kit, prominently featuring BingX branding and signalling a new era of innovation and collaboration. This coincides with the recent launch of BingX AI, the latest innovation that integrates artificial intelligence to deliver a more intuitive trading experience. The refreshed campaign identity introduces a vibrant colour palette, modern typography, and striking player imagery, all unified by a flexible graphic system.

These design elements converge in a campaign film produced by Chelsea Studios, capturing the shared pursuit of excellence between club and partner. Trained on Greatness will roll out globally across broadcast, digital, and social media channels.

AKQA general manager Justine Leong said, “There’s a certain ambition and energy we look for in our partnerships and BingX absolutely hits that sweet spot. Working at the cutting edge of digital innovation and creativity is what excites us most, and this platform truly shows how a bold idea can come to life across mediums, technologies and cultures.”

AKQA chief creative officer ANZ Tara McKenty added, “This campaign celebrates the synergy between elite performance in sport and trading. The creative journey began by asking: what do Chelsea FC players and BingX traders have in common? The answer was a shared obsession with greatness, honed through discipline, precision, and preparation. That insight guided everything – from the visual identity to the storytelling in the campaign film.”

BingX brand director, Pablo Monti said, "We selected AKQA for their exceptional strategic insight and disciplined creative process, which helped transform our vision into a bold, cohesive campaign. This campaign demonstrates our commitment to innovation, trust, and performance, whether on the pitch or in the markets. We're empowering our users with smarter tools and deeper confidence, and we’re proud to bring that message to life with Chelsea FC."

