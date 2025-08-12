AI To Take Centre Stage at Inaugural Q&A Club: Auckland

Industry leaders will discuss AI’s disruptive impact on creativity at the inaugural Q&A Club: Auckland this month, featuring a panel of top innovators and an open audience discussion.



Sweetshop’s global head of innovation, Colin Davis; TikTok’s head of creative lab, Anthony Dever; and AKQA AUNZ chief creative officer Tara McKenty are among the six panelists who will appear at the inaugural edition of Q&A Club: Auckland later this month.

AKQA and The Tuesday Club announced the new event series last week, in collaboration with Sweetshop and Little Black Book, as a forum for creatives and marketers to hear from industry leaders on hard-hitting topics.

Little Black Book AUNZ managing editor, Brittney Rigby, will facilitate a panel that’s loaded with industry trailblazers -- including Tara, Anthony, and Colin. They will be joined by Sweetshop CEO Melanie Bridge, The Tuesday Club founder Nick Worthington, and AI Whisperer Jae Morrison. Colin Davis, the recently appointed global head of innovation at Sweetshop, will fly in from London to appear at the event.

They will tackle the Q&A Club’s first topic, and the biggest disruption facing the industry: artificial intelligence.

AKQA New Zealand managing director, Dave Bentley, said, "The Q&A Club is a chance to come together as an industry for a good old-fashioned chat, share some ideas, and hopefully come away a little inspired. AI is obviously coming at us thick and fast, and it’s both exciting and daunting. With this series, we hope to create a space to explore the messy, exciting, and I’m sure uncomfortable journey we all need to go in order to meet the future of our industry head on.”

Following the fireside discussion, the floor will be open for a live audience Q&A, providing a unique opportunity to get all burning questions answered.

Rundown:

Doors : 5:30pm

: 5:30pm Music & Drinks : 5:30pm - 7pm

: 5:30pm - 7pm Panel Discussion & Q&A : 7pm - 8pm

: 7pm - 8pm DJ: 8pm - late

Q&A Club: Auckland is poised to become the definitive destination for industry professionals seeking to push boundaries and stay ahead of the curve.

The team behind the event is committed to making the Q&A Club: Auckland accessible to the widest possible creative audience by keeping the event free for all attendees. Access will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

