AKQA Appoints Executive Director of AI and Data

AKQA has promoted Rodney Greenfield to executive director of AI and data as he joins the agency's Australian leadership team. Previously serving as technical director, Rodney now expands his remit across ANZ to help shape the agency’s strategy and offering as AI becomes a defining force in marketing, customer experience, and business transformation.

“What I admire about AKQA is its ambition,” said Rodney. “We solve hard problems in beautiful ways, pushing the craft further. Many talk about innovation, but AKQA delivers it with a level of elegance, depth and precision that’s rare.

“Too often, LLMs are deployed as cost-cutting tools and miss their potential to transform brand engagement. The real opportunity lies in creating contextually rich, visually immersive, and human-centred experiences that blend intelligence with creativity – enabling entirely new forms of emotional and experiential connection between brands and audiences.”

He will work closely with the Australian leadership team – including managing director Justine Leong, chief creative officer Tara McKenty, chief strategy officer Iona Macgregor, executive experience design director David Clarke, engineering director Miriam Healy, and chief growth officer Jeremy Smart.



With his appointment to the leadership team, Rodney will advocate for AI’s strategic role within AKQA’s offering and help guide clients through the implications of building, experimenting, and scaling AI-powered experiences.



Rodney brings over 25 years of experience across design, software development, and technology leadership. He began his career in graphic design before moving into commercial software development and then agency-side technology leadership.

Since joining AKQA six years ago, Rodney led the technology division during the agency’s work with Bunnings and has since spearheaded some of the region’s most innovative AI initiatives. These include generative AI-powered sales agents for Microsoft’s channel ecosystem, computer vision tools for the building industry, and AI-powered journey mapping and growth modelling for Japan Airlines.

AKQA Australia managing director Justine Leong said, “AI is now a battleground for agency differentiation, and Rodney’s elevation to the leadership team reinforces our commitment to treating it not just as a tool, but as a strategic foundation. Clients want faster delivery and lower costs – but quality is often the missing link.

“At AKQA, our craft-oriented, human-centred ethos doesn’t change with AI; it pushes us to expand the creative horizon, fusing intelligence, design, and visual storytelling to deliver richer, more resonant brand experiences. Efficiency should never come at the cost of humanity or craft. With Rodney, AKQA will be at the forefront of intelligent, adaptive, and human-led innovation."

