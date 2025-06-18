Telstra Secures Cannes Grand Prix on Golden Night

Telstra and Bear Meets Eagle on Fire have won the Film Craft Grand Prix at Cannes, on a night where three separate campaigns secured five awards for the brand.

The Telco's ‘Better on a Better Mobile Network’ brand platform, featuring nearly 30 original, stop-motion TV spots, also took out gold in the category. ‘The Donkey’ picked up a Gold and Silver Lion while the ‘The Shoemaker’ won a Bronze Lion with production company Revolver.

Telstra CMO Brent Smart described hearing the news as making him "genuinely speechless".

"Thank you to everyone who worked on this, but especially to Micah Walker (BMEOF CCO)," he said. "Without his vision and care, we wouldn't be here."

Revolver head of marketing and comms Rhiannon Croucher-Davies said the prodco is deeply honoured by the result.

"We are deeply honoured to have been awarded the Film Craft Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions Festival for Jeff Low’s 'Better on a Better Mobile Network' campaign with Bear Meets Eagle on Fire for Telstra," she said.

"Collaboration is an essential ingredient in great film craft, and we are immensely proud to have partnered with this world-class group of collaborators on this project, across our client, agency, post, and production partners.

"We’re also thrilled to see Australian work celebrated on the global stage, and are proud to see our country continuing to define creativity internationally."



The brand platform was included in LBB AUNZ's Work of the Year in December and was included in the 2025 Immortal Awards' global shortlist.

The brand has become renowned in the local market for its proudly brave creativity. It's agency village, +61, has partnered with Bear Meets Eagle on Fire and Revolver over the past two years to produce lauded campaigns, including using 20,000 dominos to illustrate Telstra's internet connectivity.

The brand also recently reimagined art sceptics as literal pieces of art, and phone boxes as symbolic lifelines for Australians.



