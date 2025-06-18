senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Group745

Telstra Secures Cannes Grand Prix on Golden Night

18/06/2025
104
Share
The brand won five awards on the second night of Cannes 2025, sharing the honours with Bear Meets Eagle on Fire and Revolver, Tom Loudon reports

Telstra and Bear Meets Eagle on Fire have won the Film Craft Grand Prix at Cannes, on a night where three separate campaigns secured five awards for the brand.

The Telco's ‘Better on a Better Mobile Network’ brand platform, featuring nearly 30 original, stop-motion TV spots, also took out gold in the category. ‘The Donkey’ picked up a Gold and Silver Lion while the ‘The Shoemaker’ won a Bronze Lion with production company Revolver.

Telstra CMO Brent Smart described hearing the news as making him "genuinely speechless".

"Thank you to everyone who worked on this, but especially to Micah Walker (BMEOF CCO)," he said. "Without his vision and care, we wouldn't be here."

Revolver head of marketing and comms Rhiannon Croucher-Davies said the prodco is deeply honoured by the result.

"We are deeply honoured to have been awarded the Film Craft Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions Festival for Jeff Low’s 'Better on a Better Mobile Network' campaign with Bear Meets Eagle on Fire for Telstra," she said.

"Collaboration is an essential ingredient in great film craft, and we are immensely proud to have partnered with this world-class group of collaborators on this project, across our client, agency, post, and production partners.

"We’re also thrilled to see Australian work celebrated on the global stage, and are proud to see our country continuing to define creativity internationally."

The brand platform was included in LBB AUNZ's Work of the Year in December and was included in the 2025 Immortal Awards' global shortlist.

The brand has become renowned in the local market for its proudly brave creativity. It's agency village, +61, has partnered with Bear Meets Eagle on Fire and Revolver over the past two years to produce lauded campaigns, including using 20,000 dominos to illustrate Telstra's internet connectivity.

The brand also recently reimagined art sceptics as literal pieces of art, and phone boxes as symbolic lifelines for Australians.


Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Bear Meets Eagle On Fire
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Bear Meets Eagle On Fire
Into Art
Telstra
06/05/2025
Hope Phone
Telstra
02/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1