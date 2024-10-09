senckađ
AXE and Bizarrap Unleash a Party Filled with Fun and Fire Through the Power of the Fragrance

The music video was created with LOLA MullenLowe and directed by Juan Cabral

As part of the launch of AXE Pure Coconut, a part of AXE's new "Fine Fragrance Collection," marking the brand's second collaboration with the popular artist Bizarrap, the communications agency LOLA MullenLowe, along with the award-winning director Juan Cabral, bring us this music video. The video tells the story of a night of first dates, where couples experience an explosion of attraction that reaches its climax when the ‘90s hit “What Is Love,” remixed by the great Bizarrap, unleashes a party filled with fun, fire, and magic through the power of the fragrance.

Both the teaser and the music video are the first pieces of a campaign that will launch in Latin America and Spain, featuring OOH, activations, and a large collection of content prepared for major platforms and social media networks.

This way, AXE continues building the Power of a Fragrance, which, by joining forces with the artist, transforms into the Power of Biza in a fragrance.

v2.25.1