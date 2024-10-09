AXE and Bizarrap Unleash a Party Filled with Fun and Fire Through the Power of the Fragrance

As part of the launch of AXE Pure Coconut, a part of AXE's new "Fine Fragrance Collection," marking the brand's second collaboration with the popular artist Bizarrap, the communications agency LOLA MullenLowe, along with the award-winning director Juan Cabral, bring us this music video. The video tells the story of a night of first dates, where couples experience an explosion of attraction that reaches its climax when the ‘90s hit “What Is Love,” remixed by the great Bizarrap, unleashes a party filled with fun, fire, and magic through the power of the fragrance.

Both the teaser and the music video are the first pieces of a campaign that will launch in Latin America and Spain, featuring OOH, activations, and a large collection of content prepared for major platforms and social media networks.

This way, AXE continues building the Power of a Fragrance, which, by joining forces with the artist, transforms into the Power of Biza in a fragrance.