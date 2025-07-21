Advertising Council Australia Names Effie Awards Finalists for 2025

Advertising Council Australia has announced 111 finalists for this year’s Australian Effie Awards, representing 33 agencies and 47 clients.

Entrants with multiple finalist entries include Affinity, Bastion, Bear Meets Eagle on Fire, Clemenger BBDO, Dentsu, Innocean, Saatchi & Saatchi, and VML.

​View the full finalists list here.

Finalists will now compete for coveted Effie Awards, the pinnacle of Australia’s only award program based on proven advertising effectiveness. The Effies cover 26 categories and are assessed by a team of 70 senior marketers, consultants and researchers.

Chair of judges, Colin Wilson-Brown said, “We continue to see a high standard of entries from Australian businesses that know the value of marketing effectiveness and how to achieve it. This year, we expanded the judging to involve more senior client-side marketers in Round One, diversifying the expertise of our judges. I’d like to thank them all for their time, insights and scrutiny.

“Round two judging takes that further as cases and results are assessed by CMOs and consultants providing a client perspective on how agency work is driving business performance.”

Finalists will be presented with certificates to mark their achievement in reaching this critical stage. Winners will be announced on the evening of Thursday October 9th at Doltone House, Jones Bay Wharf, at an exclusive industry event.

The Effie Awards are jointly presented by Advertising Council Australia and the Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA) in association with Google. Sponsors and supporters include Meta, LinkedIn, Ideally, Outdoor Media Association, Tracksuit, Ad Standards and UnLtd.