senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Group745

Advertising Council Australia Names Effie Awards Finalists for 2025

21/07/2025
87
Share
Entrants with multiple finalist entries include Affinity, Bastion, Bear Meets Eagle on Fire, Clemenger BBDO, Dentsu, Innocean, Saatchi & Saatchi, and VML

Advertising Council Australia has announced 111 finalists for this year’s Australian Effie Awards, representing 33 agencies and 47 clients.

Entrants with multiple finalist entries include Affinity, Bastion, Bear Meets Eagle on Fire, Clemenger BBDO, Dentsu, Innocean, Saatchi & Saatchi, and VML.

View the full finalists list here.

Finalists will now compete for coveted Effie Awards, the pinnacle of Australia’s only award program based on proven advertising effectiveness. The Effies cover 26 categories and are assessed by a team of 70 senior marketers, consultants and researchers.

Chair of judges, Colin Wilson-Brown said, “We continue to see a high standard of entries from Australian businesses that know the value of marketing effectiveness and how to achieve it. This year, we expanded the judging to involve more senior client-side marketers in Round One, diversifying the expertise of our judges. I’d like to thank them all for their time, insights and scrutiny.

“Round two judging takes that further as cases and results are assessed by CMOs and consultants providing a client perspective on how agency work is driving business performance.”

Finalists will be presented with certificates to mark their achievement in reaching this critical stage. Winners will be announced on the evening of Thursday October 9th at Doltone House, Jones Bay Wharf, at an exclusive industry event.

The Effie Awards are jointly presented by Advertising Council Australia and the Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA) in association with Google. Sponsors and supporters include Meta, LinkedIn, Ideally, Outdoor Media Association, Tracksuit, Ad Standards and UnLtd.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Advertising Council Australia
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Advertising Council Australia
Youngbloods Vic
Gruen
24/06/2025
Youngbloods NSW
Gruen
24/06/2025
Some Things Come with Age
Alzheimer's Association
18/04/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1