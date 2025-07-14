Aussie Saves Potential Homeowners From Quicksand In 'Find. Buy. Own.' Platform

Aussie has launched a new brand platform and national campaign that will reposition the 33-year-old business as more than a mortgage broker.

Since 2024, Aussie has rolled out products and services, including Aussie property search and buyer’s agents, transforming Aussie from a mortgage broker into a full-service property partner, supporting Australians at every step of their home ownership journey.

'Find. Buy. Own.' launches across television, BVOD, high-impact outdoor, radio and digital platforms to bring this evolution to life.

Emily Lonsdale, general manager of growth, said, “'Find. Buy. Own.' signals a new chapter for Aussie. In response to the challenges Australians face buying and owning property, we’re evolving from a mortgage broker to a full-service property partner. Our

campaign had to be just as fresh and unexpected.

“We’ve landed on a creative framework that will allow us to continuously iterate over time, keeping the Aussie brand fresh, exciting and distinctive.”

Consumer research commissioned by Aussie found that 65% of Australian homeowners feel “stuck and unsure” about the prospect of buying their next home and overwhelmed by the complexity of selling and buying simultaneously for the first time.

The 'Find. Buy. Own.' brand platform leverages the simple metaphor of being stuck in quicksand to create a vivid image that resonates with homeowners and buyers by bringing the pain points and emotions they’re experiencing in today’s property market to life.

“'Find. Buy. Own.' tackles this inertia head-on, positioning Aussie as the way to get there sooner and easier, with Aussie swooping in to help - a nod to our ‘we’ll save you’ brand legacy," said Emily.

“This is a huge moment for Aussie and we’re incredibly proud to bring this work to life to help customers stuck during one of life’s most important stages - buying your next home."



This first piece of work, delivered by a line-up of independent creatives and agencies -- as well as Aussie’s own in-house team -- sets the scene for future 'Find. Buy. Own.' work, in which the metaphor will evolve, but the message will stay the same: Aussie is

more than mortgage broking.

Oodle founder Matt Rossi said, “It’s been a privilege to sprint alongside Aussie over the past year as they re-energise one of Australia’s most iconic brands.

“We’re excited to now deliver Aussie's most ambitious work yet across high-impact out-of-home, television, streaming and radio. It’s built to connect with Australians wherever they are in the journey, whether they’re dreaming, searching, upgrading or signing.”

Aussie’s hero 30s TVC will be supported by a series of product-led creative work that dive deeper into how Aussie helps you to 'Find. Buy. Own.'

