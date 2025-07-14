senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Aussie Saves Potential Homeowners From Quicksand In 'Find. Buy. Own.' Platform

14/07/2025
57
Share
The first piece of work has been created by a line-up of independent creatives and agencies, as well as Aussie’s own in-house team

Aussie has launched a new brand platform and national campaign that will reposition the 33-year-old business as more than a mortgage broker.

Since 2024, Aussie has rolled out products and services, including Aussie property search and buyer’s agents, transforming Aussie from a mortgage broker into a full-service property partner, supporting Australians at every step of their home ownership journey.

'Find. Buy. Own.' launches across television, BVOD, high-impact outdoor, radio and digital platforms to bring this evolution to life.

Emily Lonsdale, general manager of growth, said, “'Find. Buy. Own.' signals a new chapter for Aussie. In response to the challenges Australians face buying and owning property, we’re evolving from a mortgage broker to a full-service property partner. Our
campaign had to be just as fresh and unexpected.

“We’ve landed on a creative framework that will allow us to continuously iterate over time, keeping the Aussie brand fresh, exciting and distinctive.”

Consumer research commissioned by Aussie found that 65% of Australian homeowners feel “stuck and unsure” about the prospect of buying their next home and overwhelmed by the complexity of selling and buying simultaneously for the first time.

The 'Find. Buy. Own.' brand platform leverages the simple metaphor of being stuck in quicksand to create a vivid image that resonates with homeowners and buyers by bringing the pain points and emotions they’re experiencing in today’s property market to life.

“'Find. Buy. Own.' tackles this inertia head-on, positioning Aussie as the way to get there sooner and easier, with Aussie swooping in to help - a nod to our ‘we’ll save you’ brand legacy," said Emily.

“This is a huge moment for Aussie and we’re incredibly proud to bring this work to life to help customers stuck during one of life’s most important stages - buying your next home."

This first piece of work, delivered by a line-up of independent creatives and agencies -- as well as Aussie’s own in-house team -- sets the scene for future 'Find. Buy. Own.' work, in which the metaphor will evolve, but the message will stay the same: Aussie is
more than mortgage broking.

Oodle founder Matt Rossi said, “It’s been a privilege to sprint alongside Aussie over the past year as they re-energise one of Australia’s most iconic brands.

“We’re excited to now deliver Aussie's most ambitious work yet across high-impact out-of-home, television, streaming and radio. It’s built to connect with Australians wherever they are in the journey, whether they’re dreaming, searching, upgrading or signing.”

Aussie’s hero 30s TVC will be supported by a series of product-led creative work that dive deeper into how Aussie helps you to 'Find. Buy. Own.'

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from LBB Editorial
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from LBB Editorial
Find. Buy. Own.
Aussie
14/07/2025
Flip
Polaroid
10/07/2025
Leather Landscapes
Evolved By Nature
03/07/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1