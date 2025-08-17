senckađ
Aussie Broadband Is Part Telco, Part Pub In 'Your Local, Internet'

17/08/2025
Thinkerbell's Ben Couzens said the brand is like "a techy local pub at the end of your street that knows your name, your usual, and serves up the finest free flowing internet in the land"

Aussie Broadband, in partnership with Thinkerbell, has unveiled its new work under the 'Actual Aussie Way' platform. The work positions Aussie Broadband as 'Your Local, Internet' and gives an intriguing peek into how the telco delivers connectivity to Australians with a local touch.

Aussie Broadband’s network and capabilities have been designed and built to meet the demands of how Australians are using their internet today. With Aussie Broadband, it’s not a set and forget or a one-size-fits-all approach. Aussie Broadband knows the spots where coverage can dip, the streets that need a boost, and how to keep connections running smoothly. They are your local internet, so this new work depicts the telco as part telco, part local pub.

Rebecca Rizzo, general manager marketing at Aussie Broadband, said, “We want to remind people that our network is the best fit for Australians because it’s designed and optimised specifically for them. We serve up the best internet on the block because that’s who we are.”

Ben Couzens, co-founder and executive creative tinker at Thinkerbell, added, “Aussie is a business that has future facing tech and grass root values at its core. They really are like a techy local pub at the end of your street that knows your name, your usual and serves up the finest free flowing internet in the land.”

The 'Your Local, Internet' campaign will run nationally across TV, BVOD, digital, social, and out-of-home over the coming months.

