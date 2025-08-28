senckađ
Shane Bradnick, Jenny Mak, Tom Ormes Pick AUNZ’s August Work of the Month

28/08/2025
In partnership with AWARD, three creative leaders and LBB’s Tess Connery-Britten pick their favourite work from Bear Meets Eagle on Fire with +61, The Hallway, HERO, and Droga5

In partnership with AWARD, here is LBB AUNZ’s August Work of the Month, chosen by Shane Bradnick, Jenny Mak, Tom Ormes, and Tess Connery-Britten.


Bear Meets Eagle on Fire with +61 and Telstra: 'Scamageddon'

Shane Bradnick, chief creative officer at TBWA\New Zealand

So much to love!

Steve Buscemi as an intergalactic pest looking to unleash scamageddon. Amazing set builds and costumes. Comedy timing on point. The guy with the goatee.

In a scam-panicked world, Bear Meets Eagle on Fire with +61 and Randy Krallman have crafted a wildly watchable and entertaining spot, with the simplest of message -- don’t mess with Telstra’s mighty network.


The Hallway and B Lab: 'Better Business'

Jenny Mak, executive creative director and partner at jnr.

In a sea of purpose-washing and corporate spin, B Lab AANZ’s ‘Better Business’ campaign via The Hallway cuts through with rare clarity and conviction. It takes aim at the outdated, profit-at-all-costs model and makes the case for something better with style and wit. And let’s talk about that Fat Cat: a perfect metaphor, brilliantly brought to life.

The performance? Spot on. The craft? Beautifully shot, sharp, and cinematic without ever overshadowing the message. It’s not easy to make values-led work feel this entertaining - but this campaign walks the talk and leaves you thinking. Clever, timely, and impossible to ignore.


HERO and Mastercard: 'Transit Tales'

Tom Ormes, group chief creative officer at DO. Agency

I catch the train daily and there’s always stuff that irritates. People doing calls on speaker. People eating their hot lunch at 8am. People.

That’s why the Mastercard idea of 'Transit Tales' resonated. It condenses AI-driven literary classics into whatever your travel timeline is.

'The Great Gatsby' instead of 'The Great Why Do I Have To Hear All About Your Performance Reports On My Commute'.

Simple, a bit different, and a fun way to spark the imagination in an environment that rarely does.


Droga5 and Tourism Australia: 'Come and Say G’day'

Tess Connery-Britten, news and features editor ANZ at Little Black Book

This is the first time Tourism Australia has launched market-specific campaigns, and each instalment is tailored to its audience while retaining the warm, welcoming tone for which people know the original.

Whether it’s Nigella Lawson reminiscing about the Margaret River or “the Timothée Chalamet of China,” Yosh Yu, unpacking trinkets from his Aussie travels, each spot leans into what makes Australia meaningful to each market.

As Tourism Australia CMO Susan Coghill told LBB, it’s all about “compound creativity and the power of consistency.” This campaign shows both in full force.

(Also, it’s finally corrected the old “shrimp on the barbie” line – they’re prawns, and every Aussie knows it.)

