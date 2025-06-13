senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Work of the Week in association withThe Artery
Group745

AUNZ Work of the Week: Socceroos and M+C Saatchi

13/06/2025
159
Share
In the week before Cannes, ‘Forever Golden’ stands out for its approach in blending the past and future writes LBB's Tess Connery-Britten

The Matildas have been the darlings of Australian soccer for a few years now, leaving their male counterparts – the Socceroos – with a much smaller share of the limelight. So how do you go about making the Socceroos cool again? That’s the question Football Australia came to M+C Saatchi Group AUNZ with.

It’s the week before Cannes, and there have been some heavy hitting campaigns released in terms of newsworthiness – Wieden+Kennedy’s first work in the Australian market dropped, TBWA\NZ revived ‘100% Pure New Zealand’, and Colenso BBDO brought back Magda Szubanski’s iconic ‘Kath & Kim’ character.

Among this field, ‘Forever Golden’ stands out for its approach in blending the past and future. Referencing the ‘Golden Generation’ of 2006 whilst bringing the team to the table in the modern game, Daniel Borghesi, creative director, M+C Saatchi said ‘Forever Golden’ “flips one of the team’s biggest criticisms into a statement of belief.”

The campaign comes with a 60” spot that uses minimalist visuals bathed in gold light, and driven by a track that reminds me of The Prodigy. It also brings a new visual identity developed in partnership with creative studio Ooft, which includes a custom wordmark that looks like a flag being flown. 

The Socceroos' best days certainly aren’t behind them. The team is gearing up to tackle their sixth consecutive FIFA World Cup in 2026 after qualifying through a 2-1 victory against Saudi Arabia, and it’s not hard to imagine a bunch of kids in the crowd with ‘Forever Golden’ signs once they get there.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from M+C Saatchi Group AUNZ
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from M+C Saatchi Group AUNZ
NYC Hot Dog Stand
Commbank
04/03/2025
Radio
MYOB
25/02/2025
Payment 15"
MYOB
25/02/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1