Art for Change Prize: Meet the Judges for Asia

As part of a shared mission in making art, culture, and creativity accessible to everyone, this prize will stimulate dialogue around visual arts as a medium for positive global and social change and give exposure to emerging artists worldwide.



Six winners from around the world will be decided by some of the best business and creative minds from the M&C Saatchi Group globally and eminent guest judges. In this Art for Change series, we hear from our regional judges. Find out what makes them tick artistically, what equality means to them, and what they are looking for in our winners.

Introducing our judges for Asia: Tony Liu, chief creative officer at M&C Saatchi aeiou Shanghai, Ali Shabaz, chief creative officer at M&C Saatchi Singapore, Circe Henestrosa, fashion curator and head of the School of Fashion at Lasalle College of the Arts Singapore.

1. Describe yourself in 3 emojis.

Tony> 😊🥳🤪

Ali> 🤔 ☀️✍️

Circe> 😌💃💥





2. How would you explain your job to a child?

Tony> Playing games and having fun 24/7.

Ali> I’m someone who thinks of stories and ideas all day, and they pay me for it.

Circe> I work in the University of the Arts in a country called Singapore.





3. Tell us what inspires you.

Tony> Everything.

Ali> Stories with plot twists that I never saw coming.

Circe> I can get inspiration from anything, from a quote, from a play or an artwork. I am inspired by the possibility of making a change.





4. What excites you most about the Art for Change Prize?

Tony> To create an impact in the world.

Ali> I’m very excited about seeing lesser-known artists having a chance at showcasing their work on a world stage.

Circle> Creating impact and future opportunities for young artists.





5. This year’s theme is ‘Equality’. What does ‘Equality’ mean to you?

Tony> Every individual has the right to equal opportunity to make the most of their lives and talents.

Ali> Equality, for me, is a world where everyone is treated with the dignity they deserve.

Circe> Equality for me means to be inclusive, to be diverse, to create and enable the same opportunities for everyone.





6. You’re judging entries from Asia. What will you be looking for as a judge?

Tony> Sharp and inspirational expression that moves and changes me.

Ali> Asia has always been a region with a history of great art. I hope to see fresh perspectives and styles that are contemporary and future facing.

Circe> I will look for works and artists that have a clear voice and that have something to say through their art.





7. What does art for change mean to you?

Tony> Art that alters the vision, perspective and raises consciousness in society.

Ali> Art is a universal language that cuts across all barriers of geography, race, religion, colour and language. It’s the perfect vehicle to highlight world issues and start movements that can bring about positive change.

Circe> A great initiative to create a community that promotes the possibility for change.





8. If you could steal one artwork from art history, what would it be?

Tony> Egyptian pyramid.

Ali> Van Gogh’s The Starry Night. It speaks to the soul.

Circe> Las Dos Fridas by Frida Kahlo.