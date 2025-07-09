Iceland Invites Love Island USA’s Jalen Brown to Discover True Paradise

Fresh off his dramatic exit from Love Island USA, reality TV star Jalen Brown has caught the eye of an unexpected admirer: the nation of Iceland. In a bold and creative gesture, Iceland has extended an open invitation to Jalen to trade the tropical island of Fiji for the land of fire and ice, asking him to: "Forget Love Island. Love Iceland."

Jalen Brown quickly became a fan favorite on Love Island USA, captivating audiences with his charm, authenticity, and unwavering positivity. Despite his popularity, Jalen was controversially evicted from the Love Island USA villa in Fiji last week. Before his Love Island experience, Jalen had never ventured beyond the borders of the United States. Now, Iceland is offering him a rebound worth telling his friends about.

A short film, created with M+C Saatchi Group, shares an open invitation to the ex-contestant to explore Iceland and all it has to offer. Known for its breathtaking landscapes, warm hospitality, and thriving culture, Iceland is offering Jalen the opportunity to experience a different kind of rebound. A love story with nature, adventure, and personal renewal. The invitation highlights the country’s iconic glaciers, waterfalls, and geothermal lagoons as the perfect antidote to reality TV heartbreak.

The invite includes a custom itinerary designed specifically for Jalen, including:

Flights with Icelandair.

A luxury stay in Reykjavik with access to Iceland’s vibrant art and culinary scenes.

A room at Berjaya Hotels to discover your dream holiday.

Relaxation in the Blue Lagoon to unwind and rejuvenate.

Amazing sights from Icelandia.

And anything in between from Inspired by Iceland.

"We believe Jalen deserves a reset after Love Island USA, and there’s no better place than Iceland to rediscover what truly matters," said Oddný Arnarsdóttir, head of Visit Iceland. "From exploring the majestic Blue Lagoon to stunning glaciers, Iceland is a haven for self-discovery, and we’re excited to give Jalen a fresh start, with no eliminations."

Iceland’s invitation to Jalen is more than a gesture; it’s a call to embrace something real and awe-inspiring. Whether he accepts or not, reminding everyone that love isn’t just about romance, it’s about falling in love with life itself.

The campaign is already generating buzz online, with fans of Love Island USA and Iceland enthusiasts rallying around the idea. Jalen spotted the post and gladly accepted the invite to start, replying ‘Lord I can’t wait to get this travelling started!’.

For more information about Iceland’s wonders, visit here.

