Apple Shines a Light (Literally) On the iPhone 14 With P.K. Subban and Joe Thornton

16/02/2023
The campaign was created by TBWA\ Media Arts Lab and directed by Imperial Woodpecker director Sam Brown

Two of Canada's most popular hockey players, NHL defenceman P.K. Subban and former Florida Panthers centre "Jumbo" Joe Thornton feature in the newest instalment of Apple’s ‘Relax, it's iPhone’ campaign.

Created by TBWA\ Media Arts Lab and directed by Imperial Woodpecker director Sam Brown, it features the popular hockey players go on an all-night scavenger hunt with the help of the all-day battery life of iPhone 14.

In ‘Long Nights. Longer Battery Life’, P.K. and Joe showcase the flashlight feature on their iPhones as they look for something on a frozen lake. As he starts yelling through the blizzard, Joe alerts P.K. that he has found something as he opens his hand, revealing a single tooth. P.K. holds up the tooth as he also shows a toothless smile, hoping that they have found his missing tooth. However, unfortunately, P.K. places the tooth in the gap only to discover that it's not his tooth they found!

Luckily, they have iPhone 14, because the hunt will likely continue all night long.

The campaign will appear on broadcast, online, and YouTube.

Credits
