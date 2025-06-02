senckađ
news
&Collar Confronts the Hellish Realities of Dress Shirts

02/06/2025
Spot from Raindrop and director Matthew Forrey challenges perceptions of professional and formal wear

Menswear brand &Collar is providing heavenly solutions to the formerly hellish dress shirt experience in a brand-new campaign by agency Raindrop.

Titled 'One Hell of a Shirt,' the hilarious three-minute hero film follows a man who arrives in Hell and is condemned to wearing stiff, hot dress shirts for all of eternity. Rather than panic, he lauds the high performance of an &Collar dress shirt, designed to provide maximum comfort in any challenging environment. The bold campaign challenges the notion that men should endure discomfort for the sake of looking put together.

“Raindrop pushed us to be different and cut through the noise. In such a crowded, often bland industry, that was very important to us,” said Ben Perkins, CEO of &Collar. “We’ve always said we hate dress shirts but have never been able to explain why or why it should matter to potential customers. In a complete and unique scene shift, Raindrop nailed what we have been searching for for years in a three-minute campaign.”

The breathable, stain-resistant, sweat-wicking fabric - coupled with an affordable price - already makes &Collar a category standout. With 'One Hell of a Shirt,' Raindrop aims to position the brand as the approachable, must-have menswear choice amongst a crowded industry landscape.

”The reason people love their &Collar shirts is because they solve a real problem, but they have never taken themselves too seriously in the process,” said Jacques Spitzer, Raindrop CEO and CCO. “This campaign celebrates what the brand offers men and continues to show them that while they might be buttoned up, they aren’t afraid to roll up those sleeves on the dance floor or show a little chest hair.”

The campaign, which will run primarily on Meta and YouTube, will see additional support via :60, :30, and :15 spots as well as more than 100 photographs for their website, email flows, social media, and more.

