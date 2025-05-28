senckađ
Suavecito Unleashes ‘Suavescientists’ for Walmart and Target Launch

28/05/2025
As Suavecito makes its national debut in Walmart and Target, Raindrop keeps the brand’s barbershop roots and Latino identity front and centre

Raindrop—the creative agency that combines the best of brand building and performance marketing—has unveiled a new attention-grabbing campaign in support of Suavecito’s national expansion into Walmart and Target stores this month.

The Santa Ana-based men’s grooming brand has achieved year-over-year growth with its cult-favourite men’s haircare products, and this deal marks its biggest leap into retail yet. Raindrop’s latest work stays true to Suavecito’s roots in barbershop culture and Latino heritage while introducing the brand and its products to a broader audience of mass-market shoppers.

Capturing Suavecito’s signature style and sense of humour, the campaign brings viewers into the fictional Suavecito Testing Facility, where a team of eccentric 'Suavescientists' puts the brand’s pomade and texturizing powder through a series of experiments in pursuit of one goal: the perfect pompadour. The campaign—consisting of :15 and :30 videos—will roll out across paid social and YouTube throughout April and CTV platforms in May.

The campaign marks a new chapter for Suavecito, which has enjoyed grassroots growth through community loyalty, digital-first marketing and a uniquely entertaining brand voice. As the company enters mainstream retail channels and expands its reach, Raindrop is ensuring it doesn’t lose its edge.

“It’s important to us that our consumer knows who we are. We aren’t a faceless giant mass-producing products to stick on shelves. We are a tight-knit team—we’re a family of creators, innovators, and dreamers,” said Kenneth Lyerly, president of Suavecito. “We are passionate about creating best-in-class products and having fun while doing it. Raindrop’s new 'Testing Facility' campaign captures this sentiment perfectly!”

“Suavecito is serious about its products—and even more serious about having fun. The company has always been unapologetically itself, and to hype the brand’s next stage of growth, we created a campaign that both preserves and celebrates that authenticity,” said Jacques Spitzer, Raindrop’s CEO and CCO.

Raindrop and Suavecito have collaborated closely over the past three years, shaping the brand’s distinctive aesthetic, bold voice and media strategy. That deep partnership made Raindrop the ideal agency to evolve the brand’s storytelling as Suavecito gears up for its next phase of expansion.

