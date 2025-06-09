Raindrop Injects Personality Into Omnipod 5’s Diabetes Campaign

For people living with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, life can be a revolving door of painful injections, tangled tubes, and confusing pharmaceutical ads about glucose management. But a new, humorous and educational paid social campaign intends to show consumers that there is a better way.

​Insulet and Raindrop have launched a light hearted longform video touting the ways Omnipod 5 makes life easier for people living with diabetes, from its simplified, tubeless design to its personalised customer care available around the clock. The three-minute short film leans on relatable humour and breezy dialogue to highlight the Pod’s ease. What’s more, real Omnipod 5 users are cast alongside the lead anchor, amplifying the authenticity of the work.

Though diabetes-related advertising usually approaches glucose management with a serious tone, Insulet wanted to engage with consumers in a joyous way that depicted proper care as an accessible element of daily living—without downplaying the condition.

“This campaign uses humour to disarm and education to empower the viewer, reflecting the real, everyday challenges of life with diabetes while showcasing how Omnipod 5 can help make diabetes a smaller part of life,” said Lucas Escobar, director, US Consumer Marketing at Insulet Corporation. “Raindrop brought both strategic insight and creative brilliance to help us tell a story that’s as impactful as it is relatable.”

​Jacques Spitzer, Raindrop CEO and CCO, added, “I love that Insulet was willing to do something disruptive with their advertising by creating a campaign that is endearing, entertaining, and educational in a way that you actually want to watch. People will be forwarding this to friends and family who will fall in love with Omnipod 5 and the freedom it provides.”

The new campaign will live predominantly on YouTube and Meta, with additional support via :60, :30, and :15 cutdowns.