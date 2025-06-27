Arla Foods Launches UK Creative Review for Anchor Butter Brand

Arla Foods has launched a review of its UK creative account for the Anchor Butter brand.

The incumbent on the account is House 337, which first won the business as WCRS in 2018. Campaigns for the brand include ‘Butter the Food. Butter the Mood’ in 2022.

Little Black Book understands Ingenuity may be involved in the pitch.



The review comes as Arla continues to evolve its marketing approach amid growing competition in the dairy category and volatile pricing.

An Arla Foods spokesperson told LBB: “Anchor continues to be one of Arla’s well-loved butter brands; we have exciting ambitions to take Anchor’s marketing to the next level in the next year, and have therefore taken the opportunity to review our creative agency brief.”

A House 337 spokesperson told LBB: “House 337 has worked with Anchor for seven years, helping to establish it as one of the nation’s most loved butter brands. We’re proud of the results we’ve achieved together and excited to be part of this review. With an entirely new team now leading the brand, we see real potential to take Anchor’s creative to the next level."

