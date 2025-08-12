La-Z-Boy Takes Back Sundays to Celebrate National Lazy Day

Sunday, August 10th, was #NationalLazyDay, and La-Z-Boy took a stance by reclining back and putting their feet up, because the best way to spend a Sunday is on a La-Z-Boy Recliner. The new La-Z-Boy campaign, 'Taking back Sundays,' delivers assets across all media touchpoints and communicates how Sundays should be to recharge and relax.



Leading agency of record RPA, in partnership with production house Radical Media, created the spots 'When Sundays Were Sundays' and 'Zero To Lazy' that invite us to spend our Sundays the way they should be: slow mornings, comfy naps, and recharge time pushing away the Sunday scaries that turned into a checklist of errands, chores, and meal prepping.

In just the first five days, the campaign delivered over 46M impressions, over 400K clicks to the LZB.com site, and almost double the engagement on the website (1.84x), across digital, social, audio, and streaming platforms.

The campaign launched across major platforms with a live commercial on ESPN and pause ads on Netflix, Prime, and Paramount. To further encourage people to embrace their lazy side, vouchers were offered on the Uber and Uber Eats apps. This multichannel approach encouraged people to stay reclined, supporting their gaming, binging, social scrolling, and takeout ordering behaviours.

This latest initiative follows La-Z-Boy’s 2023 launch, 'Long Live the Lazy,' and with National Lazy Day landing on a Sunday this year, this was an effort to further own that day and reclaim Sundays altogether: a day of no plans, just you and your La-Z-Boy Recliner.

