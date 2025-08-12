senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

La-Z-Boy Takes Back Sundays to Celebrate National Lazy Day

12/08/2025
19
Share
RPA campaign sees La-Z-Boy lean into leisure to celebrate the joy of doing absolutely nothing - just as Sundays were meant to be

Sunday, August 10th, was #NationalLazyDay, and La-Z-Boy took a stance by reclining back and putting their feet up, because the best way to spend a Sunday is on a La-Z-Boy Recliner. The new La-Z-Boy campaign, 'Taking back Sundays,' delivers assets across all media touchpoints and communicates how Sundays should be to recharge and relax.

Leading agency of record RPA, in partnership with production house Radical Media, created the spots 'When Sundays Were Sundays' and 'Zero To Lazy' that invite us to spend our Sundays the way they should be: slow mornings, comfy naps, and recharge time pushing away the Sunday scaries that turned into a checklist of errands, chores, and meal prepping.

In just the first five days, the campaign delivered over 46M impressions, over 400K clicks to the LZB.com site, and almost double the engagement on the website (1.84x), across digital, social, audio, and streaming platforms.

The campaign launched across major platforms with a live commercial on ESPN and pause ads on Netflix, Prime, and Paramount. To further encourage people to embrace their lazy side, vouchers were offered on the Uber and Uber Eats apps. This multichannel approach encouraged people to stay reclined, supporting their gaming, binging, social scrolling, and takeout ordering behaviours.

This latest initiative follows La-Z-Boy’s 2023 launch, 'Long Live the Lazy,' and with National Lazy Day landing on a Sunday this year, this was an effort to further own that day and reclaim Sundays altogether: a day of no plans, just you and your La-Z-Boy Recliner.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from RPA
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from RPA
Zero to Lazy
La-Z-Boy
13/08/2025
Team of Yous 30
Apartments.com
29/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1