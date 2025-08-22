amp wins a Red Dot Award in Brands & Communication Design for Uber

​amp, the world’s leading sound branding agency, a Landor company and part of the WPP network, is celebrating a landmark moment in its journey to shape the world’s most iconic audio identities. ‘The Sound of Uber’ has won the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design 2025, a global recognition for exceptional design quality and creative achievement.

Adding to the celebration, amp has been shortlisted for all three of its entries at the upcoming Transform Awards North America, one of the industry’s most respected brand transformation competitions:

“Winning Red Dot for The Sound of Uber and earning a perfect shortlist record at the Transform Awards is a proud moment for our entire team,” said Michele Arnese, CEO and founder of amp. “It’s recognition of our belief that sound is a powerful tool for brand storytelling, and that when crafted with care, it resonates across cultures, industries, and experiences.”

“Conceptually, our sonic ideation for Uber was rooted in the fundamental user interaction: the simple tap of a finger on a mobile phone's glass screen,” said Jason S. Thompson, creative director (North America) of amp. “This foundational movement is made audible in every aspect of the sonic logo – from its melodic arc and phrasing to its instrumentation, dimension, and key/register – creating a deeply intuitive and resonant auditory experience.”

The Red Dot Gala will be held on 7 November 2025 at the Konzerthaus Berlin, followed by Designers’ Night at the BRICKS Club, where amp will join global creative leaders to celebrate design excellence across all industries.

