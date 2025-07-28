amp Unveils 10th Edition of Sonic Branding Magazine, amplify 'The Sound of Healthcare'

amp, the world’s leading sound branding agency and part of the Landor Group and WPP network, has released the 10th edition of its flagship publication, amplify - The Sound of Healthcare. This milestone issue examines how sound is becoming a vital component of healthcare branding, from over-the-counter (OTC) jingles to telehealth platforms and clinical soundscapes, offering timely insights into how branded audio drives consumer trust, engagement, and differentiation in a sector undergoing radical transformation.



Traditionally dominated by functional beeps and alarms, the healthcare environment is evolving. Forward-thinking organisations are now recognising sound as a powerful therapeutic tool and a critical brand differentiator. This edition is packed with cutting-edge research, case studies, and insights into how sound is being leveraged to create more empathetic and effective healthcare experiences.



The amp research and insights team leveraged extensive desk research, social media monitoring, and AI evaluation provided by amp’s SonicHub tech platform, the world’s first end-to-end AI audio operating system for brands, agencies, and content creators, streamlining music curation, music and voice creation, audio prediction, and monitoring - all in one place to dissect and analyse the evolving sonic landscape of healthcare.

Despite sound playing a role in nearly every healthcare touchpoint, amp found that only seven out of 20 top pharmaceutical companies use a sonic logo, and even fewer have a consistent strategy across content. Meanwhile, 69% of music used in pharma ads is still stock, meaning most brands sound exactly like their competitors. This issue unpacks why sonic identity is no longer just a 'nice to have,' but a critical branding tool for trust, recall, and emotional engagement, especially in a sector where every second of attention matters.

Key Themes and Insights include:



The New Sonic Standard for OTC Brands: Brands like Pepto-Bismol and Vicks continue to rely on strong, audio assets, from Pepto’s high-impact jingles to Vicks’ simple, vocal-based 'ahh' logo, demonstrating how even basic sonic cues can drive brand recall and signal relief, while building brand memory.



: Humanised audio and branded voice assistants reshape remote healthcare communication. Designing Sound for Healing : At the New Children’s Hospital in Helsinki, carefully designed soundscapes help create a 'sonic sanctuary' that reduces anxiety and promotes healing. Meanwhile, our work with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital shows how a purpose-built sonic identity can foster emotional connection, enhance brand trust, and support patient-family communication, especially in highly sensitive environments



: At the New Children’s Hospital in Helsinki, carefully designed soundscapes help create a 'sonic sanctuary' that reduces anxiety and promotes healing. Meanwhile, our work with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital shows how a purpose-built sonic identity can foster emotional connection, enhance brand trust, and support patient-family communication, especially in highly sensitive environments Silencing Alarm Fatigue : Address the dangerous problem of alarm fatigue in hospitals by exploring how distinct auditory icons and thoughtfully designed alarm sounds can save lives.



: Compelling and scientific evidence shows the impactful role of sound in pain reduction, empathy, and recovery. Harmonising Healthcare Brands: An analysis of top pharmaceutical companies reveals the need for holistic sonic identities to build brand loyalty and emotional resonance across all touchpoints.



In healthcare, sound shapes experiences in ways that go far beyond the visual. From hospital monitors to telehealth consultations, the auditory dimension plays a critical role in patient comfort, trust, and healing outcomes," said Michele Arnese, founder and global CEO of amp. "This issue of amplify highlights how leading organisations are harnessing the power of sound to support healing, foster trust, and build meaningful connections in an increasingly sonic healthcare landscape, including the pioneering sonic identity work we did with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.”

​Hannah Cahill, senior researcher and creative strategist at amp, adds, "Our research underscores the many ways in which sound can be a powerful branding tool. By integrating evidence-based, sound principles into brand expression, healthcare brands can create distinctive, memorable audio that fosters trust in every interaction."



With contributions from industry-leading composers, neuroscientists, brand strategists, and sound branding experts, amplify - The Sound of Healthcare is a must-read for healthcare marketers, brand leaders, and anyone exploring the future of multisensory brand expression.



For further insights, download your copy and explore the sound of healthcare here.

