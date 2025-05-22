amp Sound Branding Launches World’s First End-to-End AI Audio Operating System

​amp Sound Branding, a global leader in the audio branding industry working at the intersection between brands, music and sound, introduces Sonic Hub – an evolved and groundbreaking AI-powered platform that transforms how brands, agencies and content creators work with audio. This AI-powered platform redefines the role of sound in brand strategy, making it smarter, more agile, measurable, and deeply integrated across teams, audio touchpoints, channels, and content.



Sonic Hub is the only AI-powered web-based platform that works as one gateway to all things music and voice, combining creative inspiration, audio intelligence, and efficiency in one unified space. This marks a fundamental shift in sonic branding and audio strategies for brands, as well as client work on audio for agencies and content creators: Sonic Hub is the world´s first end-to-end AI audio operating system for brands, agencies, and content creators - one platform to supercharge work with music, sound and voice with AI search, use, creation, prediction, and monitoring.

Why It Matters



Sonic Hub is revolutionary because it transforms a traditionally manual, fragmented, and opaque process that is full of legal hurdles into a scalable, data-informed, and AI-enhanced experience. As audio becomes an essential touchpoint for modern brands, this platform fills a crucial void in the market, offering structure, speed, and strategic insight where there was once uncertainty or just subjectivity, without measurability.



Challenges and Solutions



Finding the right music is not easy, as well as time-consuming and inefficient. Licensing can be complex, with legal hurdles and rights management challenges. Measuring or predicting the impact of music before it goes in the market is difficult due to the lack of data on music or voice effectiveness.



Sonic Hub solves these challenges on the creative side with up to 30 million precleared, ready-to-use on-brand tracks from artists, productions, and labels. A sophisticated AI search suggests music based on brand fit, brief, audience, and even video content. On the data side, the tool also delivers instant prediction data for audiences, markets, briefs, media moments, and brand fit during creative discovery of music and voice options. The data is delivered across markets to understand how your music truly resonates with consumers. And regarding measurement, spending, and saving data, along with over 30 monitoring KPIs complete Sonic Hub with the best audio governance solution available in the market.



“With Sonic Hub, we’re not just launching a platform - we’re launching a new standard for how audio is curated, created, measured, and scaled globally, which means more creativity, more control, and more efficiency across all teams working with audio.” - Michele Arnese, global CEO and founder, amp Sound Branding



Additionally, in a major advancement that amplifies Sonic Hub’s creative power, amp Sound Branding has partnered with SourceAudio, the music industry’s most widely adopted sync platform. This integration brings SourceAudio’s expansive music library of over 33 million songs from production music companies, independent artists, and publishing companies directly into Sonic Hub. Users can now access and filter these tracks through AI-powered search tailored by brief, brand profile, audience, video content, and specific media moments.

"This partnership represents a powerful synergy between technology and creativity," said Andrew Harding, CEO of SourceAudio. "By integrating our vast and comprehensive mix of music publishers and labels into Sonic Hub, we are empowering brands and agencies to harness the power of sound in new and innovative ways."



This partnership not only expands the volume and variety of music accessible through Sonic Hub but also enhances the platform's licensing ease, as SourceAudio offers tracks that are fully licensed for commercial uses in TV, film, radio, podcasts, advertising, digital media, and AI applications.



What Makes Sonic Hub Revolutionary



Access up to 30 million pre-cleared music tracks across libraries, independent labels, and emerging artists, unleashing creativity with a simplicity never seen before

A One-Click-Credit system to license pre-cleared music and use it immediately, along with a huge music library offered as a blanket license that can be filtered with an AI Sonic Profile of a brand



An AI-powered music search that understands your brand, briefs, videos, audiences, and moments



Video analysis capabilities to suggest music aligned with visual tone, video content, and pace



An AI Briefing Agent that helps with custom music briefings within the platform

A multi-asset DAM platform with music tracks, UX/UI sounds, soundscapes, audio Ads, and many more types of audio assets categorized



A GenAI Agent that creates original music in diverse styles, incorporating an existing brand sonic identity into the freshly created tunes



An AI voice creation that offers over 3,000 voices in 60 languages for voiceovers at scale, that learns from the brand, checks profanity, and can incorporate cloned voices for a truly personalised content experience



Predictive analytics to forecast audio effectiveness across campaigns, markets, and audiences to protect budget spend on campaign media and support



Monitor music and voice usage, track spending and savings, and access real time insights to enhance marketing efficiency



Designed to embrace multiple user profiles in one collaborative hub - brand teams, agencies, content creators, and creators alike



"The Sonic Hub platform enables the different teams globally to create, manage, and grow the brand's sonic identity globally. It offers a library of exclusive audio assets, synthetic voices for text-to-speech, and AI tools for generating on-brand music. The platform simplifies the process with intelligent search filters, global usage clearance, and the ability to work directly with visuals, enabling quick and collaborative content creation in over 60+ languages. What stands out above all is the improved efficiencies globally." – Amr El Badry, global sr. brand ID and comms manager, brand identity and comms at Vodafone.



Sonic Hub delivers inspiration and ease of use for creators, efficiency and speed for producers, and governance for marketing and branding teams, as well as for agencies, in a single space where sonic ideas come to life faster, smarter, and more strategically.



Read more from amp Sound Branding here.